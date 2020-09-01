TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

Like before, the price hike for the TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter and hence, everything on the vehicle remains the same. TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 is powered by a 124.8cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9 hp and 10.5 Nm.

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 automatic scooter has received a price hike again! The scooter has received a third price hike since its launch that took place in the month of March 2020. previously, TVS’ sportiest offering in the automatic scooter segment had gotten expensive last month when the prices were raised by Rs 1,000. However, this time around, the figure is quite marginal and the scooter gets dearer by Rs 500. After the latest price revision, the TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India now starts at Rs 68,385 for the drum brake variant. The more premium disc brake trim can now be yours for a price of Rs 72,385. Last but certainly not the least, the top-of-the-line Race Edition will now set you back by Rs 74,865. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Like before, the latest price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter and hence, everything on the vehicle remains the same. TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 is powered by a 124.8cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9 hp and 10.5 Nm. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels that are suspended by telescopic forks upfront and a rear monoshock. The scooter comes to a halt with the help of drum brakes at both ends and a front disc is available as an option. The TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 automatic scooter tips the scales at 118kg and has been fitted with a 5.8 litre fuel tank.

In other news TVS Motor Company recently launched a new yellow-black colour option for the Ntorq 125 Race Edition that was earlier available in red-black paint scheme only. The Race edition gets some additional features like an all-LED headlamp along with hazard lamps. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

