TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

Like before, the price hike for the TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter and hence, everything on the vehicle remains the same. TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 is powered by a 124.8cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9 hp and 10.5 Nm.

By:Published: September 1, 2020 12:37 PM

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 automatic scooter has received a price hike again! The scooter has received a third price hike since its launch that took place in the month of March 2020. previously, TVS’ sportiest offering in the automatic scooter segment had gotten expensive last month when the prices were raised by Rs 1,000. However, this time around, the figure is quite marginal and the scooter gets dearer by Rs 500. After the latest price revision, the TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India now starts at Rs 68,385 for the drum brake variant. The more premium disc brake trim can now be yours for a price of Rs 72,385. Last but certainly not the least, the top-of-the-line Race Edition will now set you back by Rs 74,865. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Like before, the latest price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter and hence, everything on the vehicle remains the same. TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 is powered by a 124.8cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9 hp and 10.5 Nm. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels that are suspended by telescopic forks upfront and a rear monoshock. The scooter comes to a halt with the help of drum brakes at both ends and a front disc is available as an option. The TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 automatic scooter tips the scales at 118kg and has been fitted with a 5.8 litre fuel tank.

In other news TVS Motor Company recently launched a new yellow-black colour option for the Ntorq 125 Race Edition that was earlier available in red-black paint scheme only. The Race edition gets some additional features like an all-LED headlamp along with hazard lamps. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV

Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV

Ather 450 electric scooter gets new Referral Program: Added benefits for old & new customers

Ather 450 electric scooter gets new Referral Program: Added benefits for old & new customers

Android 11 update to offer wireless Android Auto to more phones but with a catch!

Android 11 update to offer wireless Android Auto to more phones but with a catch!

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Belgian GP win as Ferrari finish out of points

New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

New Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser seen: Likely new flagship above Interceptor, Continental GT 650!

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6 launched: Harley Street 750 rival price, specs, features

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for the Belgian GP as Ferrari fails to reach top 10

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Harley-Davidson 338R spied undisguised: Most affordable Harley India-bound?

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Pre-bookings to open for 2020 BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS on 1st September: Launch soon

Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here's how!

Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here's how!

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features