TVS Ntorq 125 achieves 4 lakh sales milestone: Key things that work in its favour!

TVS Ntorq 125 is certainly one value for money offering. First launched in India in February 2018, the scooter has now achieved a milestone of 4 lakh unit sales in under 2 years of its launch. The company's flagship scooter managed to find the first one lakh homes in just seven months of its launch in India. In recent months, the monthly sales of the TVS Ntorq 125 have been consistently averaging at over 20,000 units a month. A few weeks back, TVS Motor Company launched the Ntorq Race edition with some new and interesting features like sportier graphics and an all-LED headlamp. Mechanically, there are no changes on the Race edition as compared to the standard model. This means that the two share a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 9.4hp and 10.5Nm.

Now coming to what exactly works in the favour of the TVS Ntorq 125. Well, first and foremost is the comprehensive list of features that is not being offered by any of its rivals. This includes a Bluetooth enabled instrument cluster that lets you connect your smartphone to the scooter. By doing this, you can keep a track of the ride statistics and get SMS and call alerts on the screen. The system offers navigation assist as well. The Ntorq also offers an engine kill switch that is a rare feature on a scooter.

Add to that the fact that the engine on the Ntorq is a peppy one and in the sea of boring scooters out there in the market, the TVS' flagship scooter indeed offers a fun-filled ride and has enough performance to keep you entertained. The Ntorq is currently available for sale in three variants - drum, disc and the Race edition with prices starting at Rs 59,152 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The figures are set to go up in the coming months with the BS6 update.

