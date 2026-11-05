TVS, Norton showcase premium motorcycle push at EICMA

TVS Motor Company unveiled the RTR 125 and showcased 19 vehicles at EICMA 2026, highlighting its expansion in performance motorcycles and electric mobility, alongside Norton’s revival with four new models.

TVS Motor Company unveiled the RTR 125 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, expanding its performance motorcycle portfolio for international markets

Developed for A1 licence holders, the 125cc motorcycle targets younger riders and first-time sports motorcycle buyers. The unveiling marks the company’s push to build a stronger presence in the entry-level performance motorcycle segment.

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Additionally, TVS showcased 19 vehicles at the exhibition, spanning its internal combustion engine and electric mobility portfolios. The display included the Apache RR 310, RTR 310, Ronin and RTX 300, highlighting the company’s presence across multiple motorcycle categories.

The company also presented special ’82 Series’ editions based on four motorcycles, celebrating its motorsport heritage and racing programme, which dates back to 1982.

The showcase also featured three electric scooters as TVS looks to expand its electric mobility presence in international markets. The broader display reflects its strategy of leveraging motorsport credentials, premium motorcycles and electric mobility capabilities to strengthen its global positioning.

Norton showcases four new motorcycles

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Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS Motor Company, showcased four motorcycles at EICMA 2026, highlighting its product development and revival strategy under the Indian manufacturer’s ownership.

The British brand displayed the 450 Urban Roadster, Manx, Atlas and Atlas GT, covering roadster, performance and adventure touring categories.

The 450 Urban Roadster is powered by a newly developed 454cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, marking Norton’s entry into a smaller-capacity motorcycle segment. The Atlas and Atlas GT are positioned as adventure tourers, while the Manx represents the brand’s focus on performance-oriented motorcycles.

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TVS-led revival of Norton

TVS acquired Norton Motorcycles in 2020 and has since invested in rebuilding the British brand’s product portfolio, engineering capabilities and global positioning.

Norton remains an important part of TVS Motor’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the premium global motorcycle market. The four models showcased at EICMA underline efforts to broaden the brand’s portfolio and appeal to customers across different segments.

The development also highlights the growing role of Indian manufacturers in reviving international motorcycle brands, with TVS leveraging its engineering, manufacturing and financial capabilities to reposition Norton in global markets.