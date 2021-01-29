TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles’ new factory nearly complete: Norton Commando production to resume

Norton Motorcycles, a British manufacturer, has moved its production base from its former headquarters at Donington Hall after its acquisition by India's TVS Motor Company in April 2020.

Norton Motorcycles is set to get back to work in full swing by March this year at its new facility at Solihull, Birmingham in the UK. The British manufacturer has moved its production base from its former headquarters at Donington Hall after its acquisition by India’s TVS Motor Company in April last year. With TVS infusing multi-million-pound investments, the Solihull facility will be the most advanced and modern plant that Norton has operated out of in its 122-year-old history.

The premises will be a permanent base for all of Norton’s staff and will include all of its operations, from design, engineering, purchasing to sales, marketing, and support teams, as well as production teams. Most of the specialised tooling and equipment, however, has been carried forward from Donington Hall.

Norton will be resuming production of its iconic Commando Classic, first delivering to the customers who had already placed an order with the company. Production of the V4SS is also expected to begin soon as the plant opens fully by end of March.

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motors, said: “The opening of the new headquarters represents a significant step forward for Norton Motorcycles. The opening of this state-of-the-art facility will create the foundations for a sustainable long-term future for Norton. The new bikes will meet the world-class standards our customers expect.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The arrival of Norton’s global headquarters to Solihull is a real vote of confidence in our region as we look to recover from the pandemic. It speaks volumes to the strides the West Midlands has taken forward in recent years that Norton has chosen to come home after more than a decade based outside the region.”

