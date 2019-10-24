2019 TVS MotoSoul motorcycle festival: Why you should attend it next year and how

The months from October to December are the best kind – the festive season sets in, the weather improves, and it is that time of the year when motorcycle festivals are held. And, to the list of the ones we look forward to has been added another one launched just this month – TVS MotoSoul. The very first motorcycle festival organised by TVS Motor Company, MotoSoul found its ground at Hilltop, Vagator in Goa where the manufacturer plans to hold it every year. The best part about the festival is that it is open to all. If you ride, there is just so much for you to do but even if you don't, there's something in store for everyone. This year, the registration fee for entry to the festival was Rs 1,500, expect a similar fee next year as well.

Racing

A lot of enthusiasm is sprinkled by the involvement of TVS Racing and the most impressive aspect about the festival remains is that it promotes and inculcates the concept of motorsports in young riders. The festival hosts dirt track races, obstacle courses, slow race, and stunt riding competitions as well. Register yourself or your team for a race and show off your skill at a proper platform with support from TVS Racing.

Motorcycle merchandise

So at its maiden edition of TVS MotorSoul, TVS Motor Company took the opportunity to launch its new line of riding gear and apparel. The range includes helmets, gloves, boots, jackets and original merchandise with TVS Racing branding. For a perspective on prices - a TVS riding jacket is priced at about Rs 5,500. TVS will retail these at the festival as well.

Other activities

You don't necessarily have to be a motorcyclist in order to enjoy the MotoSoul festival. There are a host of activities like virtual reality (VR) dirt track experience, mechanical bull riding, and the pièce de résistance – music concerts. The 2019 edition saw concerts by Parikrama and Euphoria, the two of which had visitors swaying and jamming to their tunes. There's good food and drinks to keep your mojo running.

Besides, to be a spectator to a dirt track race and stunt riding is anyways a fantastic experience. Also, TVS had its entire range of motorcycles on display and the best ones to ogle at are the race machines. Get this, there was a 50cc moped that has been souped up to produce 10 hp and they also showcased the rally motorcycles along with TVS Sherco Dakar rally machine.

TVS MotoSoul is only expected to grow bigger by next year and the years to come. It will most likely be held in Goa again as the city provides a vibe that smells of the ocean, revelry, and motorcycles. It'll grow to be the right place and time where you can meet the right people with equal enthusiasm for moto madness. MotoSoul aims to bring the motorcycling community together and hallelujah, it shall!