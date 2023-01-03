TVS Motors December sales muted, EV segment countervails overall decline

The company saw a slight uptick in its third quarter performance during the ongoing FY2023 as it stood at 8.4 lakh units as compared to 8.3 units in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

TVS Motors has sold 242,012 vehicles in December 2022, down 3.57 percent as against 250,993 units sold in the corresponding month in the previous year.



If we talk about two-wheelers, the company clocked 227,666 units, down by 3.39 percent, as compared to 235,392 units in December 2021. However, the company’s domestic two-wheeler sales saw a 10 percent uptick as it stood at 161,369 units as against 146,763 in the same period in 2021.



In the EV segment, the company continues to build positive momentum on the back of its iQube e-scooter, which, at present, is the only EV offering in the company’s product portfolio. The company sold 11,071 units of the iQube e-scooter in December, registering a massive eight-fold growth, as against 1,212 units sold in December 2021.

On the export front, the company clocked 79,402 units last month, down by 30.2 percent, as compared to 103,420 in December 2021.

