TVS Motor to unveil new models at EICMA amid Europe expansion

TVS Motor Company returns to EICMA Milan with new models for Europe, expanding its dealer network and sales in Italy, France, Germany, and beyond while strengthening regional operations.

TVS Motor Company will showcase new models for European markets at the EICMA two-wheeler exhibition in Milan on November 3. The company is returning to the event a year after its debut, with sales in Italy growing 110% over the past year.

Italy, TVS Motor’s first European market, currently has around 100 dealers. The company said its sales growth in the country significantly outpaced the overall market’s growth of approximately 10% during the same period.

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The company is strengthening its regional presence by establishing its own national sales companies in Europe. Following its operations in Italy, TVS Motor is preparing to expand into France and Germany, where dealerships are expected to open soon.

It has 25 dealers across Spain and Portugal, while its products are also available in Malta. The company plans to enter Hungary, Greece and Serbia in the coming period as it seeks to widen its European footprint.

Peyman Kargar, currently president of international business at TVS Motor, will take over as director and chief executive officer from January 27, 2027. He will lead the company’s next phase of international expansion.

Kargar said TVS Motor had spent the past year developing its European dealer network, after-sales capabilities and customer support infrastructure. The company plans to use its return to EICMA to present new products tailored to European markets while continuing to strengthen its regional operations.

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TVS Motor’s European expansion is supported by its innovation and design capabilities in India, Bologna in Italy and the United Kingdom. The company said it serves 68 million customers across more than 90 countries.

The EICMA showcase comes as TVS Motor looks to build on its growth in Italy and establish a stronger presence across key European markets through an expanded distribution network, local sales operations and new product introductions.