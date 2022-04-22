TVS Motor to pump additional £100 m into Norton Motorcycle

TVS Motor Company will make an additional investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, which was acquired by the company in April 2020.

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it will make an additional investment of £100 million in Norton Motorcycles, Britain’s iconic sporting motorcycle brand which was acquired by the company in April 2020.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India. TVS Motor said the investment is an extension of the company’s commitment to offering cutting-edge technology, world-class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability, and future mobility.

Norton had recently opened its new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, for manufacturing bikes in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern-day machinery for consistently high quality. TVS Motor acquired Norton Motorcycles for GBP (British Pound Sterling) 16 million.

Sudarshan Venu, joint MD, TVS Motor Company, said: “TVS Motor Company is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020. Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando. A world-class team led by Robert Hentschel is working to bring Norton back to its rightful place.”

Norton Motorcycles’ new global headquarters houses state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub. It forms a key part of Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming a leading player in luxury and high-performance motorcycles. The manufacturing facility has been engineered to be highly sustainable and minimise waste.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said: “Trade and investment between the UK and India are creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that TVS Motor Company has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our future mobility sector and driving economic growth.”

The Solihull facility is supported by the West Midlands Growth partnership, and the UK government.

Sudarshan said: “This investment will be towards electrification, cutting edge technology, world-class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability and the future of mobility. This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next three years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain. The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market.”

The company had reported the highest-ever operating revenue of Rs 5,706 crore in the third quarter of FY 22 as against Rs 5,391 crore. Its operating Ebitda margin was at 10% during the quarter as against 9.5% during the third quarter ended December 2020. TVS Motor had recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 288 crore for the quarter as against Rs 266 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, logging a growth of 9%.