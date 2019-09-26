TVS Motor ties up with Al Yousuf MC to enter UAE

With exports expecting to play a key role in the company’s overall sales amidst domestic fall, TVS Motor Company has decided to spruce up exports further by entering into newer regions. The company on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a new distribution partnership with Al Yousuf MC, a subsidiary of Al Yousuf LLC, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to sell its entire range of products.

As a part of this association, a 2,700-sq-ft showroom was inaugurated in Dubai. The new showroom is the first-of-its-kind for TVS Motor Company in the region and apart from the wide range of two-wheelers, the showroom will also carry spare parts and feature a service facility. Through this showroom, TVS Motor will introduce diverse product offerings, which will cater to both personal commuting and the delivery segments in the UAE, said a release.

As per SIAM data, the company has reported a 4.38% growth in its exports for the April-August period to 285,591 units while the domestic sales declined by 9.3% in the same period at 11.39 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, executive vice-president (international business), TVS Motor Company, said: “We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE market with Al Yousuf MC. They have a rich experience in the region and share our ethos of keeping customers at the centre of our offerings. The marquee showroom inaugurated in Dubai will help us consolidate our presence in the region. The showroom, which demonstrates our commitment to the market, will host products across segments and fulfill the diverse requirements of customers. Its strategic location in the prominent automobile hub of Dubai and the solid service and spare support will help make a positive impact in the market.”

“We, at Al Yousuf, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of potential clients. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor combined together with our network facility will definitely create an impact in the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Yousuf, chief executive officer, Al Yousuf LLC.

TVS Motor will launch TVS Apache RR 310 in the super premium segment for the racing enthusiasts. The premium segment will be addressed by TVS Apache RTR range, spanning across TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition. The company will also introduce their three popular global scooter models, including the smart scooter, TVS NTORQ 125, the value proposition, TVS Jupiter, and the body balance technology enabled TVS WEGO. The commuter segment will be addressed by TVS Motor’s flagship global products TVS HLX 150 and HLX 125. The TVS HLX series is 1-million strong across the globe and rapidly growing in multiple geographies.