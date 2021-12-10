TVS Motor strengthens its presence in central America

Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor in a phased manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

By:December 10, 2021 10:19 AM

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced its new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica, to expand its business in central America further. Active Motors SA will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM).

As a part of this association, Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor in a phased manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica. TVS Motor has a rich experience in central America with its presence across key markets, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

R Dilip, president, international business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Central America is an important market for TVS Motor. This association is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in central America, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. The deep understanding of the market, rich experience in the industry and retail financing capabilities make Grupo Q the best strategic ally for TVS Motor in Nicaragua and Costa Rica.” TVS Motor’s product range in Costa Rica and Nicaragua will include the motorcycles Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 160 2V, Stryker 125, Raider 125, HLX 150 5S, Neo NX and Ntorq 125 scooter.

Carlos Enrique Quiros, VP & commercial head, Grupo Q, said, “In Grupo Q, we have been driving innovation and looking forward to newer opportunities to grow our business in the region with our extensive knowledge and experience of the market. Active Motors, the new company of the Grupo Q Holding Company, promises quality mobility solutions and accessibility for customers in the Nicaragua and Costa Rica market, demonstrating the technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

BMW iX scores 5-Star safety rating in Euro NCAP: India launch next week

MG India's new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

MG India's new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Tata Safari automatic variants get expensive: Check new prices here

Tata Safari automatic variants get expensive: Check new prices here

BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services

Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services

New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Chandigarh

New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Chandigarh

Hero Electric sold 7,000+ high-speed EVs in November 2021: Eyes 1 million sales in 5 years

Hero Electric sold 7,000+ high-speed EVs in November 2021: Eyes 1 million sales in 5 years

Simple Energy's new plant to beat Ola Electric: Rs 2,500 cr investment over five years

Simple Energy's new plant to beat Ola Electric: Rs 2,500 cr investment over five years

Plug Mobility, Fortum Charge & Drive to set up 3,200 charging stations in 79 cities

Plug Mobility, Fortum Charge & Drive to set up 3,200 charging stations in 79 cities

Vega, BASF unveil Concept Helmet with scratch, fire resistance & more: Details

Vega, BASF unveil Concept Helmet with scratch, fire resistance & more: Details

Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched at Rs 78,725: What's new

Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched at Rs 78,725: What's new

Lighter, more powerful 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 revealed: All about India-bound 1250 GS rival

Lighter, more powerful 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 revealed: All about India-bound 1250 GS rival