TVS Motor strengthens its presence in central America

Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor in a phased manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced its new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica, to expand its business in central America further. Active Motors SA will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM).

As a part of this association, Active SA Motors will facilitate the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor in a phased manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica. TVS Motor has a rich experience in central America with its presence across key markets, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

R Dilip, president, international business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Central America is an important market for TVS Motor. This association is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in central America, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. The deep understanding of the market, rich experience in the industry and retail financing capabilities make Grupo Q the best strategic ally for TVS Motor in Nicaragua and Costa Rica.” TVS Motor’s product range in Costa Rica and Nicaragua will include the motorcycles Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 160 2V, Stryker 125, Raider 125, HLX 150 5S, Neo NX and Ntorq 125 scooter.

Carlos Enrique Quiros, VP & commercial head, Grupo Q, said, “In Grupo Q, we have been driving innovation and looking forward to newer opportunities to grow our business in the region with our extensive knowledge and experience of the market. Active Motors, the new company of the Grupo Q Holding Company, promises quality mobility solutions and accessibility for customers in the Nicaragua and Costa Rica market, demonstrating the technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor.”

