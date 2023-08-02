TVS Motor sells 3.25 lakh two-wheelers in July 2023: iQube records healthy growth

The company’s domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 17 percent

TVS Motor company has registered a total sales growth of 4 percent in July 2023. The company has sold 3,25,977 units in July 2023 as compared to 3,14,639 units in July last year. Setting a milestone TVS iQube has achieved total sales of 1,50,000 units till date.

TVS July 2023 two-wheeler and EV sales:

Time period July’23 July’22 YoY growth Two-wheeler 3,12,307 2,99,658 4% Electric vehicles 13,306 6,304 111% Exports 77,077 97,716 -21%

TVS Motor’s growth in two-wheeler segment

The company’s domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 17 percent as the sales increased from 2,01,952 in July 2022 to 2,35,230 in July 2023. The total sales of two-wheelers has registered a growth of 4 percent.

TVS Motor’s growth in exports

TVS has registered a depletion in exports of its two-wheelers in July 2023. Reportedly, the company has registered sales of 77,077 units in July 2023 in contrast to 97,716 units in July 2022.

TVS Motor’s growth in electric vehicles

As announced by the company, TVS iQube has crossed the sales milestone of 150,000 units. This growth is the result of a constant rise in sales on an MoM basis from. The company sold 6,304 units in July 2022 while in July 2023, it sold 13,306 units. This electric scooter is now available for purchase in Nepal as well.