TVS Motor secures patent for device to gauge reduced CO2 emission from EVs

Chennai-based two-and-three wheeler major TVS Motor Company has been granted a patent for a device to determine the reduced CO2 emission from an electric vehicle (EV) compared to the CO2 emission from a standard petrol vehicle. Though the application for patent for the device was filed as early as in 2008, the grant of it has come at an appropriate time for the company when EV has become a buzzword in the automotive industry.

According to a patent document filed TVS Motor, one of the objectives of the invention was to propose a device which enables the user of an EV to read out on a display unit the estimated quantum of reduction of CO2 emission achieved in comparison to that of standard petrol vehicle.

When a petrol vehicle is being used, every millilitre of petrol burnt accounts for approximately 2.36 grams of CO2 released into the atmosphere from the tailpipe. On the other hand, when a person uses an EV, energy (electricity) stored in the battery is used to activate the motor for running the vehicle.

Though the user requires electricity to charge the battery, the CO2 emission due to the energy used during generation was much less compared to the CO2 emission when using petrol for the same distance, time and speed of travel using a petrol vehicle. The EV accounts for much less carbon burnt for the same distance travelled compared to a conventional two-stroke or four-stroke vehicle, TVS Motor said.

In the case of battery-run EV, the vehicle does not emit any CO2 during running. However, the battery has to be charged so as to provide energy to the motor and during the charging emission occurs. User of an EV avoids a substantial quantity of fuel combustion gases and CO2 being emitted into the atmosphere, the company said.

The invention consists of a first base value datum storage for CO2 emission data pertaining to a predetermined class of a petrol vehicle and a second base value datum storage for CO2 emission data relating to electric power generation source of an electric vehicle.

The storage will have pre-recorded standard data of the quantum of CO2 emissions in the case of a specific petrol vehicle and a specific electric vehicle, from which data comparison could be made in respect of CO2 emissions for the two categories of vehicles for the same distance travelled.

Further, the invention would deploy distance measuring means besides an electronic controller for assessing the difference between the CO2 emission for the electric vehicle at any given distance travelled and the CO2 emission for the petrol vehicle for the same distance travelled, and thus furnishing the amount of CO2 reduction with respect to the electric vehicle for the said distance travelled. The CO2 reduction has been continuously shown on a display unit, as the electric vehicle travels, the company submitted.