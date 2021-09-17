TVS Motor launches ‘Raider’ in 125 cc segment

The motorcycle comes with features like a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional 5-inch TFT cluster with voice assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

By:September 17, 2021 7:52 AM
TVS Raider 125

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched a new motorcycle called Raider in the 125cc segment for young customers in India and overseas, starting at a price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Raider will compete with the likes of Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Bajaj Discover 125, KTM 125 Duke, and Hero Super Splendor in India.

KN Radhakrishnan, director & CEO, TVS Motor, said, “TVS Motor Company caters to customers across almost every continent. We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge [features] in vehicle and connected technology.”

Raider boasts of an acceleration of zero to 60 km per hour in 5.9 seconds, a top speed of 99 km per hour, a gas-charged five-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, five-speed gearbox and alloy chunky wide tyres, a company release said.

Aniruddha Haldar, VP, marketing, said, “Some of the favourite brands of Gen Z come from our stable, like in EV, the iQube, the Apache series and Ntorq 125. We will again seize their imagination with the Raider and its naked street styling, best-in-class acceleration with ride modes and mono-shock based ride-handling.”

