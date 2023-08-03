scorecardresearch

TVS Motor launches Jupiter ZX Drum with SmartXonnect technology

TVS Motor has launched the new Jupiter ZX with drum brakes. This new variant is priced at Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom).

Written by Anubhuti Jain
TVS motor ZX
It will be made available to customers at a price of Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom).

TVS  Motor Company has launched the new TVS Jupiter ZX Drum with its SmartXonnect technology. It will be made available to customers at a price of Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom). This new variant of the Jupiter will be offered in eye-cathcing colours, Straight Blue and Olive Gold.

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum features

Jupiter ZX comes with a salient feature of TVS SmartXonnect technology allowing enhanced bluetooth onnectivity. It comes with a  digital cluster which serves functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, call and SMS alerts. Riders will get a built-in mobile charger for easy charging. 

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum: Specifications

The new TVS Jupiter comes with a BS-6 compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT. TVS Jupiter will rival Hero Xoom, Honda Dio, etc. 

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 17:06 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS