TVS Motor launches Jupiter ZX Drum with SmartXonnect technology

TVS Motor has launched the new Jupiter ZX with drum brakes. This new variant is priced at Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom).

TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS Jupiter ZX Drum with its SmartXonnect technology. It will be made available to customers at a price of Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom). This new variant of the Jupiter will be offered in eye-cathcing colours, Straight Blue and Olive Gold.

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum features

Jupiter ZX comes with a salient feature of TVS SmartXonnect technology allowing enhanced bluetooth onnectivity. It comes with a digital cluster which serves functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, call and SMS alerts. Riders will get a built-in mobile charger for easy charging.

TVS Jupiter ZX Drum: Specifications

The new TVS Jupiter comes with a BS-6 compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT. TVS Jupiter will rival Hero Xoom, Honda Dio, etc.