TVS Motor Company strengthens presence in UAE

By:February 16, 2021 8:15 AM

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced its new distribution partnership with Public Motors, part of Ghaf Investments, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A showroom was opened on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai to host two-wheelers, provide spare parts and offer service facility. TVS Motor will introduce product offerings that will cater to the personal commuting and delivery segments in the UAE.

R Dilip, executive VP, international business, TVS Motor, said, “This association is a strategic step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. The marquee showroom demonstrates our continued commitment to the UAE and will offer a wide range of products across segments to delight our customers.”

TVS Motor will launch the new 2021 Apache RR 310 in the racing enthusiasts’ super-premium segment. The premium segment will be addressed by the Apache RTR range spanning across Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 180.

Ibrahim Al Sadah, head and managing partner, Public Motors, said, “The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our network facility, will definitely create an impact in the UAE.”

TVS Motor will also introduce its two popular global scooter models in the UAE, including the smart scooter NTORQ 125 (disc) and the body balance technology-enabled WEGO. The commuter segment will be addressed by company’s flagship global products TVS HLX 150, HLX 100 and HLX 125.

TVS also launched the NTORQ 125 Super Squad edition, inspired by Marvel’s Avengers, in Nepal. The company has associated with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce a special Super Squad edition of NTORQ 125 — Nepal’s first Bluetooth-connected scooter, inspired by the Marvel superheroes.

