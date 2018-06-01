TVS Motor company sells almost 10,000 vehicles daily in May 2018: Apache, Jupiter rides in growth

TVS Motor Company has announced its sales numbers for the month of May 2018. During the period, the company reported a sales growth of 10% as it sold a total of 3,09,865 units of vehicles. In comparison, TVS sold 2,82,007 units during the same period last year. Speaking of two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company sold 2,98,135 units last month when compared to 275,426 units during the same period last year. The domestic sales of two-wheelers recorded a growth of 2.4% with sales increasing from 2,40,527 units in May 2017 to 2,46,231 units in May 2018. The company's scooter sales of the company grew by 11.9% from 85,681 units in May 2017 to 95,879 units in May 2018. On the other hand, motorcycles sales grew by 7.4% with sales increasing from 1,18,014 units in May 2017 to 1,26,711 units in May 2018.

Watch Honda X-Blade vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comparison review video here:

Talking of exports, TVS Motor Company saw a growth of 53.2% in this area as it grew from 40,617 units in the month of May 2017 to 62,218 units in May 2018. Talking specifically of two-wheeler exports, the company grew by 48.7%, increasing from 34,899 units in May 2017 to 51,904 units in May 2018. In terms of three-wheelers, TVS Motor Company grew by 78.2% as the numbers increased from 6,581 units in May 2017 to 11,730 units registered in May 2018.

The previous fiscal had been a joy ride for TVS in terms of product launches. The Hosur-based manufacturer launched the Apache RR 310 followed by Ntorq 125 automatic scooter and the Apache RTR 160 4V. The company raised the prices of TVS Apache RR 310 a few days back by Rs 8,000 and despite the hike, the motorcycle managed to beat the KTM 390 twins in sales. The brand showcased three concepts at Auto Expo 2018 out of which two were completely new. First, a 220cc Zeppelin cruiser that aims to challenge the likes of Bajaj Avenger 180 and Suzuki Intruder. Besides, the company had also taken the wraps off the Creon electric scooter concept that had a lot of interesting features. Expect these to make the market debut sometime next year.