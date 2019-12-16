TVS Motor Company to invest Rs 6 crore in energy efficiency measures like solar and wind power

Taking forward its green mobility initiative by developing suitable technology, products, and business solutions, TVS Motor Company in 2018-19 invested Rs 8.79 crore in optimisation of compressor, fuel conversion from HSD to propane for in paint process application and in implementation of several energy-saving projects for a reduction in carbon footprint. With TVS' CDM (Clean Development Mechanism), renewable power contributes to 60 percent in its overall share of power. These initiatives of renewable energy resulted in a CO2 emissions reduction of about 50,000 tons during 2018-19.

For the ongoing financial year 2019-20, TVS plans to invest Rs 6 crore for its 'Group Captive Mode' for implementation of planned energy efficiency measures like solar and wind power. Some of the future course of action for energy conservation include development of new technologies for reduction of emission and reduction of CO2 to meet future emission norms, development of new technologies, materials and processes for enhanced environmental sustainability, development of technologies including alternative materials, weight reduction, cost reduction and improvement of fuel economy; development of new technologies in the areas of Hybrid and Electric power trains.

JK Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Technologies, said: “At Tata Technologies, we are committed to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) and seek to integrate environmental and social principles into our Core business, thereby ensuring long-term stakeholder value creation.

“As a prominent Global Engineering Service Provider, our innovations in full vehicle design, lightweight, electric vehicle programs, and smart manufacturing help our clients reduce the carbon footprint of their products and their operations thereby contributing to the overall sustainability objective. Furthermore, we have integrated sustainability in our operations through smarter facilities focussed on energy conservation, water conservation, waste management, and improving overall green forest cover through tree plantations.”

Prashanth Achar, Chief Executive Officer, GP Petroleums Ltd said: “As players in the automotive and industrial lubricants sector, we are sincerely dedicated, to continue introducing products bearing in mind this objective. Our low viscosity synthetic engine oils help reduce friction at a wide range of operating temperatures and increase efficiency.

“Our range of high-performance semi-synthetic cutting coolants, semisynthetic heat transfer oil, aluminium-based performance greases, and ester-based neat cutting oils help in reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints. We at GP Petroleums understand how significant a demand process and manufacturing equipment places on total energy consumption.”