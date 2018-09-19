TVS Motor Company goes aggressive in Mexico: Launches Apache range, big boost to exports

Hosur based two and three-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company has further strengthened its presence in the Mexican region by partnering with Torino Motors enhancing its distribution network for bikes, scooters and three-wheelers. This new venture in Mexico will boost the company's exports and its presence in the North American market. TVS along with Torino Motors will have 40 exclusive stores in Mexico for two-wheelers only. Torino Motors is a part of Groupo Autofin and has over 40 years of experience in automobile and retain financing.

R Dilip, Senior Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company believes that Torino Motors' insights will help TVS Motor Co to personalise its offering to suit its Mexican customer. "It's vast network of distribution will ensure maximum reach in the country. Together with Torino Motors, we are determined to create customer delight in the country,” added Dilip.

Commenting on this association, Jorge Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, Torino Motors, said, "The range of offerings provided by the Company (TVS) are very well-suited for the local Mexican commuter and terrain. We are confident that this association will be very successful.”

Right from mopeds, scooters, bikes and three-wheelers will now be sold in Mexico. The offering will include TVS XC100 HD, TBS HLX 150 and TVS Stryker. On the Apache Range, the RTR 160, 180, 200 and also the newly introduced Apache RR 310 will now be exported from India that has been developed in collaboration with BMW Motorrad. TVS Wego, TVS NTroq scooters will also now be available in Mexico.