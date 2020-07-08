TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

TVS Motor Company had announced an extension of warranty and free service for its customers when India went under complete lockdown in March this year. The company has now extended to 31 July.

By:Published: July 8, 2020 7:24 PM

2020-bs6-tvs-apache-rr310-review-racing-red-1

TVS Motor Company has announced the extension of warranty and free service period owing to the constantly evolving situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers who had the free service of their vehicles due between March and April 2020 and was redeemable till June 2020, can now avail it till 31 July 2020. For vehicles that had their warranty expiring between 1 March and 30 April 2020, which was redeemable till June 2020, is now extended to 31 July 2020.

With the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March in India, multiple manufacturers including TVS announced warranty and service period extensions. Back then, TVS extended warranties till 30th June 2020, along with free service as well. Now, the date has been extended to 31 July.

Apart from announcing the extension periods, TVS Motor Company has also announced service support amid the lockdown. The company has announced that its toll-free number 18002587111 will continue to function to address queries and concerns in real-time.

More recently, TVS Motor Company announced a price hike on two of its premium commuter motorcycles Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180. First, the BS6 compliant TVS Apache RTR 160. Click the link below for details on the price changes.

Also read: Price hike alert! Now pay this much more for BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

In terms of sales recovery for TVS, the company registered sale of 1,91,076 units in June. TVS Motor resumed its operations in a graded manner across its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. Overall, TVS Motor domestic two-wheelers registered sales of 144,817 units in June 2020 against 226,279 units in June 2019, declining by 36%.

