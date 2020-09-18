TVS Motor Company expands its footprint in Colombia

As a part of this association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers.

September 18, 2020

 

Expanding its presence, TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced a new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana (Auteco), a leading motorcycle assembler, in Colombia. Autotecnica Colombiana will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor Company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets. It will support TVS Motor with sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM).
Autotecnica Colombiana will also provide the brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena along with a training centre. R Dilip, executive VP, international business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Autotecnica Colombiana has a rich experience in the region and share our ethos of customer-focus with attributes such as quality and trust associated with their name. The association is a strategic step towards offering mobility solutions which improve the quality of life for our customers. It also demonstrates our commitment to the market and will become a platform to provide products across segments and fulfill the diverse requirements of Colombian customers.”

As a part of this association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers. Carlos Duran, president of Autotecnica Colombiana, said, “We will represent TVS Motor Company to cater to the demand of potential clients. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined together with our network facility will definitely create an impact in the Colombian market.”

