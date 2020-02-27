TVS Motor Company enters Honduras: To retail 5 products through 40 Motomundo outlets

Motomundo showrooms will start with an exclusive outlet for TVS Motor Company and will expand it to 3 stores in the country within a year.

February 27, 2020

 

TVS Motor Company has announced its partnership with Motomundo SA that happens to be one of the largest business groups in Honduras. Headquartered in India, TVS Motor Company currently exports its vehicles to over 60 countries. As a part of this association, Motomundo SA will be facilitating the sales and service of TVS products across all Motomundo outlets in the country in a phased manner. Motomundo showrooms will start with an exclusive outlet for TVS Motor Company and will expand it to 3 stores in the country within a year. TVS Motor Company says that it will be present in 40 Motomundo outlets and over 25 dealers across Honduras. Moreover, the brand will also operate 25 service outlets to ensure complete service and spare support. The company says that the range of two-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes.

Commenting on this association, R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said that the company is delighted to partner with Motomundo SA, to expand its presence in Honduras. Motomundo SA shares its values of maintaining high-quality service and transparency as well across operations. TVS Motor Company says that it places supreme importance on making products that boast of superior quality and cutting-edge technology. He further added that the unique network of distribution that Motomundo SA has developed makes them the best strategic ally for TVS Motor Company. With this partnership, TVS will be able to offer multiple customised products along with complete service and spare parts for our customers and consolidate our presence in the region.

Mariano Jimenez Torres, Executive Director, Motomundo S.A said on the association that Motomundo SA will be representing TVS Motor Company with great pride and will cater to the demand of the customers. He added that all Motomundo outlets will be manned by skilled manpower in-line with TVS Motor Company global standards thus reinforcing their commitment towards the Honduran market. Moreover, the technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company, combined with Motomundo network facility will definitely create an impact in Honduras.

TVS Motor Company will be seeling TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V along with Ntorq and Wego in Honduras.

