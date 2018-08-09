TVS Motor Company delays EVs: Focus on BSVI compliant bikes, scooters

While speculations had been running amok lately of TVS Motor Company readying an electric vehicle for the Indian two-wheeler market, the company has now put a stop to them. According to a report on The Hindu, TVS Motor Company is shelving its electric vehicle (EV) programme temporarily and instead is focussing on rolling out BSVI compliant motorcycles and scooters. Venu Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Motor, told The Hindu that the application of the BSVI compliance rule will cause a major disruption in the market and hence TVS wants to be prepared beforehand.

The report further quotes Srinivasan, saying that TVS Motor Company is prepared to meet the new BSVI emission norms six months before the deadline set forth by the Centre and Supreme Court.

During TVS' annual general meeting (AGM), Srinivasan told shareholders that research in EV development will be carried out, however, he added that electric two-wheelers will not be rolled out yet because it does not comply with the company's current economic or commercial plans.

It must be noted that at the AGM in 2017, TVS had asserted that it would roll out a hybrid by December 2017 and electric two-wheelers in India by March this year. Also, the company showcased TVS Creon at the 2018 Auto Expo - the Creon being an electric scooter concept.

During this year's AGM, TVS noted that moving from BSIV to BSVI emission norms will be the biggest challenge for the automotive industry in 2018-19. Also, it must be considered that no country has ever jumped from BSIV to BSVI directly.

When it comes to hybrid vehicles, TVS says that it will continue to work on the technology. During the Auto Expo this year, the TVS Zeppelin was also showcased. The Zepellin cruiser concept features hybrid technology, that includes a 1200W regenerative assist motor with 48V Li-ION battery.