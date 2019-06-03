TVS Motor Company clocks 3,07,106 unit sales in May 2019: Motorcycle sales rise by 13 percent

TVS Motor Company has just announced its sales numbers for the month of May 2019. During the period, the company registered sales of 307,106 units as against 309,865 units in the month of May 2018. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 294,326 units in May 2019 as against 298,135 units in May 2018. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered sales of 236,807 units in May 2019 as against 246,231 units in May 2018. Motorcycle sales grew by 13% with sales increasing from 126,711 units in May 2018 to 142,787 units in May 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 2% from 95,879 units in May 2018 to 98,202 units in May 2019.

Talking of the company's exports, the Company's total exports grew by 11 percent from 62,218 units registered in the month of May 2018 to 69,319 units in May 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 11 percent, increasing from 51,904 units in May 2018 to 57,519 units in April 2019. On the other hand, three-wheeler sales of the company grew by 9 percent, increasing from 11,730 units in May 2018 to 12,780 units registered in May 2019.

Speaking of the company's recent launches, the brand has launched the TVS Apache RR 310 with slipper clutch at a price of Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom). That being said, the new model costs almost Rs 3,000 more than the price of the previous model. Apart from the inclusion of a race-tuned slipper clutch, the new 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 gets a new colour option that goes by the name Phantom Black.

Powering the new model is the same 312cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 27 Nm. We have recently ridden the new model and came back pretty much impressed as the bike now offers better rideability. Former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the first owner of the 2019 TVS Apache RR 310.

