TVS Metro Plus 110 launched in Bangladesh: Re-badged Star City Plus

The new TVS Metro Plus 110 has been launched in Bangladesh. It is a re-badged version of the TVS Star City Plus and comes with LED headlamps, USB charging port, dual-tone colours and more.

TVS Motor Company has introduced the updated Metro Plus 110 in Bangladesh. The new Metro Plus is a re-badged version of the TVS Star City Plus and it comes with LED headlamps, USB charging port, dual-tone colours and more. Prices for the TVS Metro Plus start at 1.25 lakh Taka (Bangladeshi currency) that roughly translates to Rs 1 lakh, ex-showroom (INR).

TVS Metro Plus 110: Engine and gearbox

Powering the TVS Metro Plus 110 is a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine that develops 8.29 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets drum brake at the rear and the option of a disc or drum unit at the front.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are excited to launch the New TVS Metro Plus in Bangladesh which is one of our key international markets. With the launch of this motorcycle and our vast service network in Bangladesh, I am confident that we will carve a new benchmark in customer satisfaction.”

J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, “TVS Metro Plus is the most popular motorcycle with features that strengthen the TVS Motor’s portfolio in the country. Our 15 years of long and committed association with TVS Motor Company has seen popular offerings for customers in moped, motorcycle and scooter segments.”

