TVS Limitless Assist roadside assistance program launched: Here is which two-wheeler gets it

TVS Motors has launched a Limitless Assist roadside assistance program for its customers. This is available for both prospective as well as existing customers. The Limitless Assist roadside assistance though is limited only to TVS Apache RR310 motorcycles. For a period of one year, starting from October 2019, TVS Apache RR310 customers will get this for free. However, post the free period, customers have an option to extend it by paying Rs 999/year. Renewal can be done through dealerships that sell the RR310. An existing customer of the RR310 can purchase it from the dealership for Rs 999/year.

In this scheme, customers are guaranteed unlimited kilometres towing as well as mechanical assistance, in the event of an unfortunate breakdown. A dedicated toll free number - 1800-258-7111 has been provided and this 24x7 helpline will assist stranded customers with last mile connectivity. Other benefits of the program include services such as tyre/battery/key loss support, fuel assistance and message relay.

TVS recently introduced a new colour for the RR310 and also a slipper clutch. The latter is being much appreciated given the sporty intentions of the bike. Nonetheless, the RR310 is one of the better looking bikes in its segment and is built on a joint platform with BMW. Earlier reports of the RR310 being unrefined and peaky have also been rectified (claimed) thanks to the use of software upgrade. TVS was providing this software upgrade to existing RR310 customers.

In other news, TVS is expected to showcase new motorcycles at the upcoming Auto Expo. There will be an electric model as well as a hybrid for sure. TVS has also got a ethanol powered Apache 200. However, the motorcycle, while being priced at Rs 1.20 lakh, is yet to be available in showrooms. It is primarily because of the availability of ethanol or the lack of it.