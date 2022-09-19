TVS launches NTORQ 125 Race XP in Nepal: All you need to know

Here, we take a look at top things you need to know about the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP scooter:

TVS Motor has launched the NTORQ 125 Race XP in Nepal. The scooter will be available in two drive modes and is based on its SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform. It will feature a host of tech, power, and cosmetic upgrades.



Technology: TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP features a Bluetooth-enabled technology paired with an TVS Connect mobile App, available on Android and iOS platforms. The scooter also gets a voice assist feature, which will enable the riders to engage with the scooter through 15 different voice commands, ranging from launching navigation, console brightness adjustment, DnD (Do not Disturb) feature to changing modes.



The bike overview section is updated with a graphical representation feature, which will allow riders enhanced access to performance parameters.



Performance: The NTORQ 125 Race XP gets a Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that makes 9.92 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. It also gets two riding modes – race mode and street mode. The race mode, suitable for highways, offers a top speed of 98 kmph, while, on the other hand, the street mode which is ideal for commute and traffic conditions, offers increased mileage.



TVS, in a statement, said that the NTORQ 125 Race XP is the most powerful 125 cc scooter in Nepal.



Style: The TVS NTORQ 125 embodies a sharp, aggressive style with a signature headlamp and LED tail lamps. It gets a race-inspired tri-tone colour theme and graphics.The sporty red wheels of the scooter further add to its stylish appeal.



Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor said, “Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our offerings to the customers.”



“The newly launched TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP comes armed with the highest power in the segment, dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and enhanced acceleration,” he added.