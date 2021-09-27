TVS likely to launch a new 125cc scooter on 7th October: Jupiter 125 incoming?

TVS currently doesn't have a 125cc family scooter in its portfolio and hence the chances of Jupiter 125 (possible name) are quite strong.

The last few days have been quite busy for TVS Motor Company. First, the launch of the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO, followed by TVS Raider, and now, the brand is all set to launch a new product on the 7th of October. A few days back, TVS had confirmed through its social media handles that it going to launch two ‘cool’ products in the 125cc segment soon. One of them has already been launched as Raider and hence, we believe that the second one would be a 125cc scooter. TVS currently has the Ntorq only in its 125cc scooter portfolio and hence, there has always been scope for a 125cc family scooter.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, the segment-leading Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Activa 125 sell in quite decent numbers, and hence, TVS would surely try to get a piece of the pie. Going by speculations on the internet, the product to be launched on 7th October would be the TVS Jupiter 125. The company’s official invite sent to the media for the first ride of this offering shows sleek-looking LED DRLs and these certainly hint towards a scooter only. If the rumours are something that are to believe, at least for now, the Jupiter 125 in all certainty will share its powertrain with the Ntorq but in a lower state of tune.

TVS is known to give segment-first features to its products and the same shall apply to the upcoming 125cc scooter as well. Also, it has to be noted that TVS had filed a trademark for the name ‘Retron’ sometime back, and hence, there is also a chance that the upcoming 125cc scooter would bear the said nameplate and not the Jupiter 125. Just like everyone previously thought the company’s 125cc bike would come as the Fiero but later on, it turned out to be the Raider. In addition, there is another possibility. The 125cc maxi-scooter segment in India currently has only two options in the form of Suzuki Burgman Street and the Aprilia SXR 125.

That said, we won’t be surprised if TVS brings out something to try its luck in the said space. In either of the case, the company would ideally try to price it lower than the Ntorq and make it sit above the existing 110cc Jupiter. That said, we believe that the 125cc scooter would be priced close to the Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom) mark. More details to be out on 7th October, so keep watching this space for all the dope.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.