TVS Ladies One Make Series 2018 team announced: 17 riders to race astride the race-spec Apache RTR 200

TVS Racing has recently announced the team for the 2018 edition of TVS Ladies One Make Series. The new edition of the One Make Series will see 17 women racers from across the country that have been chosen after passing 2 rounds conducted by TVS Racing. These 17 female riders will now take part in the TVS Ladies One-Make Series 2018. The first selection round was held in Mumbai that saw a total of 38 entries. Bangalore was also in the list and the city saw 37 entries. The final selection took place at the MMRT race track in Chennai with 40 riders. The final team will take part in 5 races and accompanying the riders will be race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200. During the season, the riders will go through training under the guidance of national champion riders from TVS Racing. This will not only help them improve physical fitness but will also shape their racing skills that will eventually help them in the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2018 that is scheduled to take place in June 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “We introduced an all-women racing academy in 2016 with a focus on training and equipping talented women racers to enter the mainstream racing arena. With each passing year, I am delighted to see the increasing number of participants for the training and selection process – which is a testimony to our effort of creating a democratic space for motorsports in India. The 2018 team looks promising and I am confident that the rigour and spirit, which they brought to the selection rounds will translate in superior performance on the race track.”

TVS Ladies One Make Series - Final 17 Ryhana Bee Supriya B S Haritha R Kiran Singh Shifa S Priyanka Singh RV Czimkay Pranita Tehare Deepika Rajeshwari Damini Sanjay Gawade Utkarsha SunilBarbhai Amrutha Guruji Sameera Dahiya Siyali Pawar Lani Fernandes Haritha Murali Krishna V Haridhaarani

In other news, TVS Motor Company has just launched the Apache RTR 160 Race Edition in India. The bike can be yours at a price of Rs 79,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike gets new graphics along with a 3D logo on the fuel tank.