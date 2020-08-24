TVS Jupiter ZX Disc variant gets i-TOUCHstart for silent starts: Launched at Rs 69,000

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with ‘i-TOUCHstart’ is priced at Rs 69,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in the colour selection of Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

Published: August 24, 2020 2:17 PM

TVS Motor Company today introduced TVS Jupiter ZX Disc variant with ‘i-TOUCHstart’ – an upgraded electric start technology for a more silent start without the cranking noise. TVS also states that i-TOUCHstart’ improves battery life and is a maintenance-free system. This Jupiter ZX variant now gets an all-in-one lock to operate the ignition, steering lock, seat lock, and fuel tank cap with a single keyhole.

TVS Jupiter is powered by a 110cc engine that generates 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Together with its Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology and the new integrated starter generator system, TVS says that the Jupiter ZX will deliver 15% better fuel efficiency. The scooter is equipped with an LED headlamp, two-litre glove box, mobile charger, and a 21-litre under-seat storage. The scooter gets adjustable shock absorbers and a disc brake up front.

Also read: 2020 Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter: BS-VI compliant 110cc scooters compared

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with i-TOUCHstart is priced at Rs 69,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in three colour options – Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

Last month, TVS Motor Company revised the prices of the Jupiter scooter range with all variants receiving a hike of Rs 1,040. TVS Jupiter base variant is now priced at Rs 63,102 in comparison to its previous tag of Rs 62,062. TVS Jupiter ZX now carries a price tag of Rs 65,102 in comparison to the variant’s previous price of Rs 64,062. The top-end TVS Jupiter Classic is now priced at Rs 69,602. This was the second price hike for the Jupiter range as the company had previously raised the prices in June by up to Rs 651.

