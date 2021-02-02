TVS Jupiter gets more fuel-efficient: Launched with ‘intelliGO’ tech offering these benefits

The new intelliGO feature is now available with the ZX disc variant of the TVS Jupiter. Here is how much it costs now!

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new technology that will help consumers extract better fuel efficiency out of their vehicles. The company’s new TVS intelliGO platform not only claims to deliver better mileage but also will reduce emissions. The said tech basically switches off the engine automatically during long idling scenarios like traffic signals and other transient stops. After this, you can start the engine again by simply twisting the throttle. The company has announced the debut of this technology with its Jupiter automatic scooter. The BS6 TVS Jupiter comes with a 110cc, fuel-injected engine and with this, the company is already claiming a 15 percent better mileage and also, better startability, refinement, and durability.

The motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.3 hp and 8.4 Nm. In terms of prime features, the scooter comes with an all-LED headlamp, 2-litre glove box, mobile charger and a generous 21-litre underseat storage. TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO is now available at a price of Rs 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the said variant is available in two colour options of Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

Speaking on the announcement, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said that TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements backed by customer insight. He adds that the TVS intelliGO is a testimony to the brand’s philosophy of listening to their customers, understanding their needs, and innovating their products to provide an unmatched product experience.

Haldar also stated that this intelligent Stop & Go technology is significant for the consumers through its dual impact of reducing fuel costs and emissions. The technology facilitates a comfortable riding experience along with reducing emissions. TVS intelliGO will debut on the TVS Jupiter. Haldar believes that the discerning TVS Jupiter customers will find immense value in this innovation.

