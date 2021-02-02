TVS Jupiter gets more fuel-efficient: Launched with ‘intelliGO’ tech offering these benefits

The new intelliGO feature is now available with the ZX disc variant of the TVS Jupiter. Here is how much it costs now!

By:Updated: Feb 02, 2021 3:32 PM

 

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new technology that will help consumers extract better fuel efficiency out of their vehicles. The company’s new TVS intelliGO platform not only claims to deliver better mileage but also will reduce emissions. The said tech basically switches off the engine automatically during long idling scenarios like traffic signals and other transient stops. After this, you can start the engine again by simply twisting the throttle. The company has announced the debut of this technology with its Jupiter automatic scooter. The BS6 TVS Jupiter comes with a 110cc, fuel-injected engine and with this, the company is already claiming a 15 percent better mileage and also, better startability, refinement, and durability.

The motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.3 hp and 8.4 Nm. In terms of prime features, the scooter comes with an all-LED headlamp, 2-litre glove box, mobile charger and a generous 21-litre underseat storage. TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO is now available at a price of Rs 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the said variant is available in two colour options of Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

Speaking on the announcement, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said that TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements backed by customer insight. He adds that the TVS intelliGO is a testimony to the brand’s philosophy of listening to their customers, understanding their needs, and innovating their products to provide an unmatched product experience.

Haldar also stated that this intelligent Stop & Go technology is significant for the consumers through its dual impact of reducing fuel costs and emissions. The technology facilitates a comfortable riding experience along with reducing emissions. TVS intelliGO will debut on the TVS Jupiter. Haldar believes that the discerning TVS Jupiter customers will find immense value in this innovation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

January 2021 bike, scooter sales: Yamaha reports 54 percent growth, Hero MotoCorp down 3 percent

Cars could get costlier as custom duty on these imported auto parts hiked - VW, Mercedes

Cars could get costlier as custom duty on these imported auto parts hiked - VW, Mercedes

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Royal Enfield announces first-ever design competition: Winner to custom-build a Meteor 350

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Car rental & used car portals react to Vehicle Scrappage Policy announcement

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Union Budget 2021-22: Indian car manufacturers welcome new Scrappage Policy

Car, bike prices could be affected as custom duties on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Car, bike prices could be affected as custom duties on certain auto parts to be raised to 15%

Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

Honda City, Amaze drive car sales to an astonishing 114% growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Two-wheeler sales January 2021: Royal Enfield registers 5 percent year-on-year growth

Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

Citroen C5 Aircross launch in March 2021: Specs, Features, Rivals, Variants explained

2021 Budget: Electric two-wheeler makers react, welcome extended tax holiday for startups

2021 Budget: Electric two-wheeler makers react, welcome extended tax holiday for startups

Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Hyundai sales up by 24% as Creta, Venue, i20, Grand i10 Nios keep bill books busy

Big News! Voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in Union Budget 2021

Big News! Voluntary vehicle scrappage policy announced in Union Budget 2021

2021 KTM RC 390 spotted testing: India launch soon

2021 KTM RC 390 spotted testing: India launch soon

New 2021 Tata Safari Review: Pros & Cons vs old Safari Storme

New 2021 Tata Safari Review: Pros & Cons vs old Safari Storme

Balan Engineering commercial vehicles launched: Introduces electric push-cart with 90km range

Balan Engineering commercial vehicles launched: Introduces electric push-cart with 90km range

Honda to launch a new version of H'ness CB350 on this date: Cafe racer, Scrambler or something else?

Honda to launch a new version of H'ness CB350 on this date: Cafe racer, Scrambler or something else?

New Fortuner, Innova Crysta help sales soar for Toyota with 92% growth in January

New Fortuner, Innova Crysta help sales soar for Toyota with 92% growth in January

Budget 2021 would make Indian automotive industry more self-sufficient: Pratap Sarangi

Budget 2021 would make Indian automotive industry more self-sufficient: Pratap Sarangi

Union Budget 2021: Auto industry seeks GST reduction, incentives on EVs and more

Union Budget 2021: Auto industry seeks GST reduction, incentives on EVs and more