TVS Jupiter gets a new entry-level variant: Price, features and how much you can save

With the launch of the new SMW variant, the TVS Jupiter line-up now has a total of five models with prices reaching upto Rs 72,472 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping Classic trim.

By:Updated: Jan 18, 2021 11:12 PM

 

TVS Motor Compay has launched a new variant of its best-selling scooter – Jupiter. The new trim has been named SMW (Sheet Metal White) and the same is now the entry-level variant in the Jupiter line-up. The new SWM variant has been launched for a price of Rs 63,497. With the inclusion of the new model, TVS Jupiter range now has a total of five variants. TVS Jupiter standard variant is now on sale at the dealerships for a price of Rs 65,497. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter ZX is now priced at Rs 68,247 while the Jupiter ZX Disc is now being retailed at Rs 72,347. Last but definitely not the least, the TVS Jupiter Classic is currently on sale at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 72,472. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Powering the TVS Jupiter range is a 110 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.4 hp and 8.4 Nm. Prime features on the TVS Jupiter range include an all-LED headlamp and tail lamp, USB charger upfront, exterior fuel fill and a massive 21-litre under-seat storage. The new TVS Jupiter SMW comes to a halt with the help of 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The braking set up comprises SBT (Synchronised Braking System) in order to ensure better and more effective braking.

The scooter rides over 90/90- 12 54 J tyres at the front and rear and these are tubeless and hence, offer convenience in case of a puncture. With the launch of the new variant, the TVS Jupiter becomes more accessible for the masses. The Jupiter is a direct rival to the likes of scooters like Honda Activa 6G and is currently one of the most value for money 110 cc scooters on sale in India. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Grazia Sports Edition launched in India: Price difference, key changes explained

Honda Grazia Sports Edition launched in India: Price difference, key changes explained

Buy the Hero Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200 at a discount: Here's how

Buy the Hero Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200 at a discount: Here's how

Budget 2021 expectations (EV industry): Charging infrastructure, localisation, financing & incentives

Budget 2021 expectations (EV industry): Charging infrastructure, localisation, financing & incentives

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS receive their first price hike: Now pay this much more

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS receive their first price hike: Now pay this much more

2021 Tata Safari: What to expect from the Harrier-clothed 7-seater SUV

2021 Tata Safari: What to expect from the Harrier-clothed 7-seater SUV

Volkswagen to introduce all-new SUV in March before Taigun's launch: What to expect

Volkswagen to introduce all-new SUV in March before Taigun's launch: What to expect

Aston Martin DBX SUV launched: Lamborghini Urus rival price, features

Aston Martin DBX SUV launched: Lamborghini Urus rival price, features

Parking Smart: How contactless parking will revolutionize the parking system in India

Parking Smart: How contactless parking will revolutionize the parking system in India

Exclusive! Okinawa Dual electric scooter key details out: Launching on 21st January

Exclusive! Okinawa Dual electric scooter key details out: Launching on 21st January

Spinny sold 9,100+ used cars in 2020: Full-stack concept explained with benefits

Spinny sold 9,100+ used cars in 2020: Full-stack concept explained with benefits

Odysse Evoqis video review: Range, top speed, features

Odysse Evoqis video review: Range, top speed, features

Lumax to now focus maximum resources, investments on electronics division for EV transition

Lumax to now focus maximum resources, investments on electronics division for EV transition

Beware! Big fines for no seat belts at the rear and two-wheelers without rearview mirrors

Beware! Big fines for no seat belts at the rear and two-wheelers without rearview mirrors

Bridgestone V-Steel Mix M721 tyre launched: Claims 15 per cent extra life, higher fuel mileage

Bridgestone V-Steel Mix M721 tyre launched: Claims 15 per cent extra life, higher fuel mileage

Updated Skoda Superb launched: Price, new features, specs

Updated Skoda Superb launched: Price, new features, specs

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ditches Pirellis for Ceat tyres, here's why

BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ditches Pirellis for Ceat tyres, here's why

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance launched across 30+ cities: Easy steps to get a car loan online

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance launched across 30+ cities: Easy steps to get a car loan online

Kia to launch seven new electric cars by 2027: First BEV and new design philosophy to unveil soon

Kia to launch seven new electric cars by 2027: First BEV and new design philosophy to unveil soon

Dacia Bigster concept unveiled: Could likely be the all-new Renault Duster 7-seater in India

Dacia Bigster concept unveiled: Could likely be the all-new Renault Duster 7-seater in India

Adar Poonawalla's car collection: A look at Serum CEO's luxury cars as COVID vaccine supply begins

Adar Poonawalla's car collection: A look at Serum CEO's luxury cars as COVID vaccine supply begins