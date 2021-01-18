TVS Jupiter gets a new entry-level variant: Price, features and how much you can save

With the launch of the new SMW variant, the TVS Jupiter line-up now has a total of five models with prices reaching upto Rs 72,472 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the range-topping Classic trim.

TVS Motor Compay has launched a new variant of its best-selling scooter – Jupiter. The new trim has been named SMW (Sheet Metal White) and the same is now the entry-level variant in the Jupiter line-up. The new SWM variant has been launched for a price of Rs 63,497. With the inclusion of the new model, TVS Jupiter range now has a total of five variants. TVS Jupiter standard variant is now on sale at the dealerships for a price of Rs 65,497. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter ZX is now priced at Rs 68,247 while the Jupiter ZX Disc is now being retailed at Rs 72,347. Last but definitely not the least, the TVS Jupiter Classic is currently on sale at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 72,472. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Powering the TVS Jupiter range is a 110 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.4 hp and 8.4 Nm. Prime features on the TVS Jupiter range include an all-LED headlamp and tail lamp, USB charger upfront, exterior fuel fill and a massive 21-litre under-seat storage. The new TVS Jupiter SMW comes to a halt with the help of 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The braking set up comprises SBT (Synchronised Braking System) in order to ensure better and more effective braking.

The scooter rides over 90/90- 12 54 J tyres at the front and rear and these are tubeless and hence, offer convenience in case of a puncture. With the launch of the new variant, the TVS Jupiter becomes more accessible for the masses. The Jupiter is a direct rival to the likes of scooters like Honda Activa 6G and is currently one of the most value for money 110 cc scooters on sale in India. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

