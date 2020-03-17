TVS Jupiter BS6 specifications revealed: Honda Activa rival drops power, gets fuel-injection!

Prices for the new BS6 TVS Jupiter start at Rs 61,449 for the base variant while the top-end Classic trim will set you back by Rs 67,911.

By:Updated: March 17, 2020 5:19:36 PM

TVS Motor Company has revealed the specifications of the new BS6 compliant Jupiter automatic scooter. According to the company’s official website, the updated engine on the BS6 Jupiter is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 7.3hp and 8.4Nm. In comparison to the BS4 version, the engine on the new model loses power marginally, 0.5 hp to be precise. The peak torque output, on the other hand, stays the same. Apart from the updated engine, there are a couple of additional changes on the new BS6 compliant TVS Jupiter.

First, the fuel tank capacity of the new model has gone up from 5 litre to 6-litre. Moreover, the battery has now been placed towards the front, all thanks to which the underseat storage has increased from 17-litres to 21-litres. Bookings for the new BS6 TVS Jupiter have already begun at the company’s dealerships across India. Expect deliveries of the new model to commence in the coming days. Prices for the new BS6 compliant TVS Jupiter start at Rs 61,449 for the base variant while the top end Classic trim in BS6 guise will set you back by Rs 67,911. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Apart from the new BS6 compliant Jupiter, TVS has also revealed the specs of the new Ntorq BS6. The engine on the new model is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 9.25hp and 10.5Nm. That said, while the power output has seen a drop by 0.15hp, the torque remains the same. With the approaching BS6 deadline of April 2020, most of the two-wheeler manufacturers have already dispatched BS6 units to the dealers. However, there are still many dealerships that have huge BS4 stocks left and hence, if you are planning to buy a brand new two-wheeler, you can go for a BS4 offering at a discounted price.

Stay tuned with us for more! For the latest automotive content, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

