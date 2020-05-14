TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

The price hike is in the range of Rs 650-2,000 and depends on the variant chosen.

Like other two-wheeler makers, TVS Motor Company too has started hiking prices of its vehicles. The TVS Jupiter, has received a price hike. While the earlier Jupiter BS6 range started from Rs 61,449, the prices has now gone up to Rs 62,062, ex-showroom. There still are three variants of the Jupiter available and the revised prices are Rs 64,062 and Rs 68,562, ex-showroom for the ZX and Classic models respectively. The price hike ranges between Rs 650-2,000 depending on the variant.

It is likely that TVS has faced the heat of no-sales last month. The price hike could be due to that. Many other two-wheeler makers like Yamaha, Honda, Hero and even Bajaj have increased the prices of their offerings. The higher price might help offset the damage caused due to the COVID-19 scene. There are no changes to the scooters or their feature list.

TVS, with the BS6 upgrade, has detuned most of its engines; the Jupiter being no exception. The 110cc engine makes 7.37hp power and 8.4Nm. TVS says that the efficiency though has gone up. Given that the competition too has lost a bit of its power, its acceptable. The throttle response might now be a bit more crisper whereas the engine too will be smooth. We are yet to ride the BS6 versions of the Jupiter and hence will be able to give more clarity after this.

The Jupiter, in the BS6 transition also lost out on a front disc brake. Currently the scooter ships with drum brakes at both ends. The Jupiter’s competition is the Honda Activa 6g and the Hero Pleasure +. The Activa has the highest warranty of the lot, though optional. The other scooters mentioned here carry a five-year warranty.

