TVS Jupiter BS6 range prices hiked: Activa 6g rival costlier by this much

The price hike is in the range of Rs 650-2,000 and depends on the variant chosen.

By:Published: May 14, 2020 12:09:32 PM

Like other two-wheeler makers, TVS Motor Company too has started hiking prices of its vehicles. The TVS Jupiter, has received a price hike. While the earlier Jupiter BS6 range started from Rs 61,449, the prices has now gone up to Rs 62,062, ex-showroom. There still are three variants of the Jupiter available and the revised prices are Rs 64,062 and Rs 68,562, ex-showroom for the ZX and Classic models respectively. The price hike ranges between Rs 650-2,000 depending on the variant.

It is likely that TVS has faced the heat of no-sales last month. The price hike could be due to that. Many other two-wheeler makers like Yamaha, Honda, Hero and even Bajaj have increased the prices of their offerings. The higher price might help offset the damage caused due to the COVID-19 scene. There are no changes to the scooters or their feature list.

TVS, with the BS6 upgrade, has detuned most of its engines; the Jupiter being no exception. The 110cc engine makes 7.37hp power and 8.4Nm. TVS says that the efficiency though has gone up. Given that the competition too has lost a bit of its power, its acceptable. The throttle response might now be a bit more crisper whereas the engine too will be smooth. We are yet to ride the BS6 versions of the Jupiter and hence will be able to give more clarity after this.

The Jupiter, in the BS6 transition also lost out on a front disc brake. Currently the scooter ships with drum brakes at both ends. The Jupiter’s competition is the Honda Activa 6g and the Hero Pleasure +. The Activa has the highest warranty of the lot, though optional. The other scooters mentioned here carry a five-year warranty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

How Volkswagen India plans to ensure customer safety from Covid-19

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

How the Indian auto components sector reacted to Finance Minister’s MSME relief package

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Customised Audi RSQ8 with 900hp is more mental than the Lamborghini Urus

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Bosch eCall emergency system: How it is helping car crash victims

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Tata Motors resumes production at Pantnagar, Sanand plants: 600 dealerships reopen amid lockdown

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Chinese BYD Han electric car unveiled: Tesla Model S rival boasts 605km range and artificial intelligence

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

Sunny Leone Birthday: Maserati fan girl's enviable luxury car collection

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

No heavy discounts on cars after lockdown but better value offerings: Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen

No heavy discounts on cars after lockdown but better value offerings: Steffen Knapp, Volkswagen

GoMechanic launches 'COVID-19 Car Revival Package': Jumpstart, tyre care and more

GoMechanic launches 'COVID-19 Car Revival Package': Jumpstart, tyre care and more

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets costlier in India by this much: Check new prices!

How to buy Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and more online: Comprehensive sales platform explained

How to buy Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and more online: Comprehensive sales platform explained

Best time to buy the BS6 Honda City: Up to Rs 1 lakh discount on offer

Best time to buy the BS6 Honda City: Up to Rs 1 lakh discount on offer

Bridgestone India restarts tyre production at Indore, Pune: Ramp up to be phased

Bridgestone India restarts tyre production at Indore, Pune: Ramp up to be phased

TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named 'Ronin': Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

TVS Zeppelin-based cruiser likely to be named 'Ronin': Will challenge Bajaj Avenger 220

Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster

Renault India offering discounts of upto Rs 60,000 on BS6 Kwid, Triber and Duster

Hero Glamour BS6 prices increased: Honda SP125 rival costlier by this much

Hero Glamour BS6 prices increased: Honda SP125 rival costlier by this much

eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600

eBikeGo begins monthly subscription of electric scooters amid lockdown at Rs 3600