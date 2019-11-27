TVS Jupiter BS6 launched in India with higher fuel-efficiency, fuel injection and more!

TVS has today launched the BS6 compliant version of the the Jupiter in India in its Classic variant. Along with upgrading the scooter's engine to meet the new emission regulations, TVS has also equipped the same with fuel-injection technology. This makes the Jupiter India's first FI enabled 110cc scooter. TVS calls its the ET-FI technology, or the Ecothrust Fuel Injection. The TVS Jupiter BS6 is going to cost Rs 67,911. In comparison, the BS4 complaint Jupiter Classic used to retail at Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom). The upgraded Jupiter now also comes with a new colour option i.e. INDIBLUE.

TVS says that the upgradation of the Jupiter has led to a 15 per cent increase in its fuel-efficiency. At the moment, the TVS Jupiter is available in multiple variants namely the Base, ZX and Grande editions. The two-wheeler manufacturer says that these will be introduced in BS6 configuration at a later stage. TVS says that the Jupiter was the fastest scooter to reach 1 million sales mark and also that so far the company has sold 3 million of these in India.

The TVS Jupiter is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is capable of churning out 7.8 hp along with 8.4 Nm of peak torque. Recently, TVS had also introduced BS6 compliant versions of the Apache RTR 200 4v and the Apache RTR 160 4V.

Commenting on this launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of the changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. Staying true to our promise of “Zyada ka Fayda” TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come.”