TVS Jupiter achieves 2.5 million sales in 5 years: What made Honda Activa rival taste this milestone

Adding another feather to its hat, TVS Jupiter has just crossed a sales milestone of 2.5 million units. The TVS best selling scooter achieved this feat in five years since it was first launched in the year 2013. TVS Motor Company had earlier claimed that the Jupiter is the fastest scooter in India to reach the 1 million sales mark. The last five lakh units of TVS Jupiter found new homes in 10 months only. 58,098 units of the TVS Jupiter were sold in May 2018 in comparison to the segment leader Honda Activa that registered an impressive sale of 2,72,475 units in the same month. Powering the TVS Jupiter is a 109.7cc engine mated to a CVT transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.88 bhp and 8 Nm. The scooter is on sale in a total of four variants namely standard, ZX, ZX disc and Classic edition. The scooter gets features like external fuel fill, pass by switch, twin pilot lamps, easy center stand, low fuel warning light and many more. TVS Jupiter price in India starts at Rs 50,566 that reaches up till Rs 56,726 for the top end Classic edition (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Watch our TVS Ntorq 125 video review here:

Commenting on the new milestone achieved by TVS Jupiter, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President of Marketing for Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand at TVS Motor Company said that in less than 5 years, TVS Jupiter has become a beloved brand with its promise of Zyada Ka Fayda as it delivers superior vehicle quality and offering Zyada in terms of comfort, mileage, convenience and space. The TVS Jupiter scooter has been a critical driver of scooterisation across India and this has been acknowledged by J.D. Power 2018 study, wherein the Jupiter was awarded The most appealing executive scooter.

With the increasing number of women riders and advancement in rural areas, the sales of scooters are seeing a steady growth and as already mentioned, TVS Jupiter is currently in the second spot in terms of sales after the segment leader Honda Activa. Stay tuned with us as we will soon bring a detailed comparison video of the newly launched Honda Activa 5G and TVS Jupiter to see which one is a better deal for your money.