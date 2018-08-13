TVS iQube: New hybrid scooter likely to be launched on 23 August

TVS Motor Company is preparing to introduce a new vehicle on 23 August, and as far a speculations go, a likely product launch could be the TVS iQube Hybrid. The hybrid scooter which uses a combination of an internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motor was first showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo. With the launch of this hybrid scooter in India, TVS will open opportunities in a whole new segment of scooters in the country. Other manufacturers may then also get into the ICE plus electric segment thereafter.

What adds confidence to this speculation is that TVS Motor Company has also trademarked the moniker. According to a Motoroctane report, TVS iQube Hybrid name has been registered with a new trademark logo as well.

TVS Motor Company has been on a launching spree of several new products this year, including the new RTR 160 4V, Ntorq125, and the Apache RR310 earlier. Having dropped such bombshells of introducing brand new products, we can only expect the homegrown company to make another eyebrow-raising announcement on 23 August.

A hybrid scooter has been expected from TVS for a long time now, since its first hybrid concept was revealed during the 2010 Auto Expo. TVS iQube is powered by a standard 110 cc single-cylinder petrol engine accompanied by an electric motor with 150 Wh and 500 Wh battery options.

In a standard hybrid setup, the ICE serves as the main driver and the electric motor assists with additional power. The iQube, however, will use the electric motor to send power to the wheel and the ICS will charge the batteries.

The exact figures in terms of reduction in emission or increase in efficiency haven't been disclosed yet but going by the IQube numbers one can expect a fuel-efficiency of around 70 + km to a litre of petrol.