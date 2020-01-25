TVS iQube electric scooter launched at Rs 1.15 lakh: Rivals Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450

TVS Motor Company has had a busy couple of months updating its lineup to the upcoming BS-VI emissions norms on 1st April. You’ve read about BS-VI compliant versions of the Jupiter and Apache series which will also be added with the BS-VI Apache RR 310 added to it on the 30th January. But before that, TVS is rolling out its candidate for the electric mobility race, launching today the iQube Electric scooter. Bookings for the scooter are open online and at select dealerships, at Rs 5,000 and deliveries will begin on 27th January.

TVS is prepared with a production capacity of 1000 electric scooters and aims to sell 100 units in the coming days in Bengaluru itself. The manufacturer also rolled out home charging and public charging stations.

The scooter is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor and has a claimed range of 75 km with a top speed restricted to 78 km/h. The iQube does 0-40 km/h in 4.2 seconds.

TVS iQube Electric features smartphone connectivity through which users can access navigation and phone & message notifications on the TFT colour instrument cluster. The iQube smartphone app, which will be compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, will offer 60 connected features. It also features power and economy modes, parking assist to reverse the scooter, and regenerative braking.

TVS Motor Company showcased an electric scooter concept called Creon during the 2018 Auto Expo. However, the new iQube Electric carries a whole new design. It gets a conventional scooter design and not as radical as the Creon was. It gets all LED lighting and a logo that illuminates. The first time TVS introduced an electric scooter was in 2008 - the Scooty Teenz - but it never caught on as much owing to the electric race that lay dormant back then.

Now though, auto majors are getting serious on electrifying automobiles - matter that has substantial push from the government as well. Bajaj Auto also launched its electric scooter reviving the Chetak moniker recently and Bengaluru-based startup Ather’s 450 electric scooter has been gathering admiration as well.