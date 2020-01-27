TVS to offer home charger free with iQube Electric for limited customers: To launch more EVs in coming years

TVS Motor Company yesterday marked its foray into the electric two-wheeler market in India which is witnessing new product launches from mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto. TVS iQube Electric was launched at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and rivals the newly-launched Bajaj Chetak and the upcoming Ather 450X electric scooters. During the launch of the iQube Electric, TVS stated that it will be focussing on home charging primarily and the first few customers will be able to take with them a home charger with their iQube Electric scooter and 1-year TVS SmartXonnect subscription. TVS have not specified the number of customers who will be able to avail this offer yet but it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. At the end of the introductory offer, the home charger will be sold at a price currently undisclosed.

TVS iQube Electric is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor that has a top speed of 78 km/h and a claimed range of 75 km between charges. The iQube Electric accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 4.2 seconds.

The scooter is equipped with TVS' SmartXonnect platform and comes with a TFT colour instrument cluster, TVS iQube app that allows multiple features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others. TVS iQube Electric also features reverse mode, Multi-select economy and power mode, Day and Night display and Regenerative braking.

Available in white colour, TVS iQube Electric is equipped with LED headlamps, all-LED tail lamps and sports an illuminating logo.

TVS iQube Electric can be booked through the website, as well as at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5000. This will be followed by dedicated customer relationship assistance for purchase and support. The customer can also avail schemes offered by TVS Credit.

TVS iQube Electric currently retails in Bengaluru only but will be made available in three-four more cities this year. The manufacturer has charging stations at 10 dealerships and will be setting up a charging stations network in collaboration with Bescom which will be open for use to other vehicles as well.