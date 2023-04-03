TVS iQube e-scooter sales cross 1 lakh units: iQube ST price reveal soon

The sales of the all-new TVS iQube have crossed 1 lakh units and it continues to sell in healthy numbers. This electric scooter is currently priced from Rs 99,130 to Rs 1.04 lakh, on-road Delhi.

TVS Motor Company has revealed its sales figures for the month of March 2023. The company managed to sell 3.08 lakh units last month, registering a mere 3 percent YoY growth. However, what stood out for TVS is the sales of its iQube electric scooter. TVS iQube has been garnering healthy sales numbers in recent times and has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone.

TVS iQube electric scooter: Sales numbers

Month and year Sales (in units) January 2022 1,529 February 2022 2,238 March 2022 1,799 April 2022 1,420 *May 2022* 2,637 June 2022 4,668 July 2022 6,304 August 2022 4,418 September 2022 4,923 October 2022 8,103 November 2022 10,056 December 2022 11,071 January 2023 12,169 February 2023 15,522 March 2023 15,364 Total 1,02,221 units

TVS iQube e-scooter first made its debut in January 2020. However, it received a set of comprehensive updates in May last year that enhanced its appeal among the masses and helped in boosting the demand. As one can see in the above table, post the launch of the updated TVS iQube in May 2022, its sales have increased significantly over the months.

In fact, since the last five months, TVS has been able to manage to sell more than 10,000 units of the iQube e-scooter every month outshining most of its competition. The iQube has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone. This electric scooter clocked sales of 1,02,221 units in the last 15 months.

TVS iQube electric scooter: Price and specs

The TVS iQube is currently offered in two variants: Standard and S. Both these variants get the same 3.04 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and are claimed to offer a riding range of 100 km on a single charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the standard variant of the TVS iQube costs Rs 99,130 while the ‘S’ variant is priced at Rs 1.04 lakh, on-road Delhi.

TVS iQube ST: What to expect?

TVS Motor Company unveiled the flagship ‘ST’ variant of the iQube in May last year. However, its prices have not been announced yet and are likely to be revealed soon. The TVS iQube ST features a 4.56 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 145 km on a single charge. It will take on the likes of the Ather 450X, Hero Vida V1, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

