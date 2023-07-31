scorecardresearch

TVS iQube e-scooter sales cross 1.5 lakh units: Check month-wise report

The sales of the TVS iQube electric scooter have crossed the 1.5 lakh unit mark. Priced from Rs 1.23 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh, on-road Delhi, the iQube rivals the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
TVS iQube is currently one of the best-selling electric scooters in India

TVS Motor Company made its debut in the electric mobility segment with the launch of the iQube in January 2020. However, its electrifying journey took off after the introduction of the comprehensively updated TVS iQube in May last year. The sales of the TVS iQube have now surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit mark and it’s now one of the best-selling electric scooters in India. 

TVS iQube sales: January 2022 to June 2023 

Month and yearSales (in units)
January 20221,529
February 20222,238
March 20221,799
April 20221,420
*May 2022*2,637
June 20224,668
July 20226,304
August 20224,418
September 20224,923
October 20228,103
November 202210,056
December 202211,071
January 202312,169
February 202315,522
March 202315,364
April 20236,227
May 202317,953
June 202314,462
Total1,40,863 units

TVS managed to sell more than 1.5 lakh units of the iQube electric scooter ever since its debut in January 2020. While the sales of the first 10,000 units took almost two years, TVS sold over 1.40 lakh units of this electric scooter in the last 18 months. The updated TVS iQube gets an enhanced riding range, new features and styling updates which helped in boosting its demand.

Also Read
TVS iQube: Price and specifications 

The TVS iQube is currently offered in two variants: Standard and S. Both these variants get the same 3.04 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and are claimed to offer a riding range of 100 km on a single charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the standard variant of the TVS iQube costs Rs 1.23 lakh while the ‘S’ variant is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, on-road Delhi.

TVS iQube ST: Coming soon?

TVS Motor unveiled the flagship ‘ST’ variant of the iQube back in May 2022. However, its prices have not been announced yet. The TVS iQube ST features a 4.56 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 145 km on a single charge. It will take on the likes of the Ather 450X, Hero Vida V1, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 18:24 IST
