TVS iQube e-scooter sales cross 1.5 lakh units: Check month-wise report

The sales of the TVS iQube electric scooter have crossed the 1.5 lakh unit mark. Priced from Rs 1.23 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh, on-road Delhi, the iQube rivals the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

TVS Motor Company made its debut in the electric mobility segment with the launch of the iQube in January 2020. However, its electrifying journey took off after the introduction of the comprehensively updated TVS iQube in May last year. The sales of the TVS iQube have now surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit mark and it’s now one of the best-selling electric scooters in India.

TVS iQube sales: January 2022 to June 2023

Month and year Sales (in units) January 2022 1,529 February 2022 2,238 March 2022 1,799 April 2022 1,420 *May 2022* 2,637 June 2022 4,668 July 2022 6,304 August 2022 4,418 September 2022 4,923 October 2022 8,103 November 2022 10,056 December 2022 11,071 January 2023 12,169 February 2023 15,522 March 2023 15,364 April 2023 6,227 May 2023 17,953 June 2023 14,462 Total 1,40,863 units

TVS managed to sell more than 1.5 lakh units of the iQube electric scooter ever since its debut in January 2020. While the sales of the first 10,000 units took almost two years, TVS sold over 1.40 lakh units of this electric scooter in the last 18 months. The updated TVS iQube gets an enhanced riding range, new features and styling updates which helped in boosting its demand.

TVS iQube: Price and specifications

The TVS iQube is currently offered in two variants: Standard and S. Both these variants get the same 3.04 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and are claimed to offer a riding range of 100 km on a single charge respectively. In terms of pricing, the standard variant of the TVS iQube costs Rs 1.23 lakh while the ‘S’ variant is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh, on-road Delhi.

TVS iQube ST: Coming soon?

TVS Motor unveiled the flagship ‘ST’ variant of the iQube back in May 2022. However, its prices have not been announced yet. The TVS iQube ST features a 4.56 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 145 km on a single charge. It will take on the likes of the Ather 450X, Hero Vida V1, Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

