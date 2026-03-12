TVS introduces battery subscription model, launches Orbiter V1 electric scooter

TVS Motor Company has launched the entry-level Orbiter V1 electric scooter and a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model.

TVS Motor Company has introduced a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) ownership model across its electric scooter portfolio as it looks to lower the upfront cost of electric mobility to gain its share of the rapidly growing entry-level electric two wheeler segment. Under the model, customers can purchase the scooter without the battery and instead subscribe to battery usage through monthly plans. According to the company, subscription plans start as low as Rs 862 per month and include battery assurance for up to five years or 70,000 km, along with unlimited usage during the chosen subscription period.

Industry experts say such models are aimed at addressing one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption high upfront purchase costs as separating the battery from the vehicle cost significantly improves affordability and gives customers flexibility in ownership, said an industry executive tracking the electric two-wheeler market. With this move, TVS joins other EV players such as Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp, which have explored battery leasing or subscription-based ownership structures in select electric products to improve accessibility especially for first time buyers.

Pricing and Subscription

Alongside the new ownership model, TVS also launched the TVS Orbiter V1, priced at Rs 49,999 (ex-showroom Delhi, including PM e-Drive subsidy) under the BaaS plan. Without the battery subscription option, the scooter is priced at Rs 84,500. The Orbiter V1 is powered by a 1.8 kWh battery delivering a certified IDC range of 86 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from zero to 80% in about two hours and 20 minutes.

Expanding the Orbiter Lineup

The new scooter joins the more expensive TVS Orbiter V2, which comes with a larger 3.1 kWh battery, allowing TVS to target both entry-level and higher-range electric scooter buyers. The launch comes at a time when India’s electric two-wheeler market is witnessing rapid growth, with manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Chetak intensifying competition in the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment. Interestingly, Ola and Chetak do not offer BaaS models yet.