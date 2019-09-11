TVS, Honda, Suzuki to be present at Auto Expo 2020: Yamaha, Bajaj, Triumph to skip the event

We brought you the details of four-wheeler makers who will be making their presence felt at the Auto Expo 2020. The list also detailed out the carmakers who have skipped the event. We are now back with a list of two-wheeler makers who will or won't be present at the Auto Expo 2020. This list is more or less confirmed unless some automaker decides to back out or add themselves to the fray.

Two-wheeler makers who will be present at the Auto Expo 2020

We know that the big three TVS, Honda and Suzuki will be present at the Auto Expo 2020. TVS is going to surprise us (as usual). However, we believe there will be an electric scooter hidden somewhere there. Plus some other concept that TVS will present in production form by 2021. Honda in the meanwhile could bring in a smaller-ADV concept and plus its BS-VI engined commuters. Suzuki will likely have a 250cc ADV concept in place too. There could be a new electric scooter on display too. Evolet, who recently launched their electric scooters will be present in full force. Their upcoming electric sports bike too will be on display and could also be launched.

Okinawa who recently launched their Praise Pro will also be present at the Auto Expo. What they will showcase is anyone's guess. Electric scooters and we pray that they have a motorcycle too. Yamaha, what they will bring to the table is unknown yet. Even their participation at the moment is dicey. However, we assume the BS-VI range, as well as the updated R3, will be the key. MT-03 could also be a possibility given the success the MT-15 has got. Hero MotoCorp will be there as well. The two-wheeler giant will have many concepts on display as well. CF Moto who launched four products in India, a couple of months ago, might also be present. Their confirmation message is awaited though.

Two-wheelers makers who will not be present at Auto Expo 2020

This list is longer than we thought. Indian Motorcycles will not be a part of the Auto Expo 2020. Lohia too isn't participating this time. The bummer is that even Triumph Motorcycles will not have a stand at the Auto Expo 2020. The Bajaj, Kawasaki and KTM brigade will also not attend the Auto Expo. Newcomers in the electric vehicle scene like Gemopai, Blacksmith and Techo Electra will not be present as well. Emflux Motors who had a big announcement to make in 2018 will also be not taking part in 2020. Cleveland is one more two-wheeler maker that we believe will not be participating this time. MotoRoyale too will be skipping the event. Royal Enfield, though it is unclear, might not attend the event like the earlier instances.

We tried checking with Revolt Motors, however, our calls and messages went unanswered. Many other manufacturers are yet to respond as well and we will update this story with the relevant details.