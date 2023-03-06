TVS HLX series achieves 30 lakh global sales milestone

The TVS HLX series has achieved the 30 lakh global sales milestone. This commuter motorcycle is sold in rural and semi-urban regions across Africa, Middle East and Latin America.

TVS Motor Company, one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, today announced that the TVS HLX series has achieved the 30 lakh global sales milestone. The TVS HLX is currently sold across 54 countries in the world. It was first launched in 2013 and on the road to achieve this three million landmark, the brand attained the last million milestone in 17 months.

TVS HLX: 30 lakh sales milestone

Currently, the company’s HLX portfolio includes TVS HLX Plus, TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150, TVS HLX 150 X, TVS HLX 150 Disc and TVS HLX Gold. Through these multiple variants, TVS accomplishes the mobility demands of the market, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions across Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The HLX series is widely used as a taxi in Africa and has been enabling last-mile connectivity in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved the landmark sales milestone of 3 million units across global markets. This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavour to continue delighting our customers with superior products that complement with robust customer satisfaction initiatives.”

Commenting on this milestone, Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The milestone is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and highlights our strong production and network capabilities. TVS HLX is a testimony to the customer insight driven product development. We remain committed to bring quality products, provide the best after-sale services and easy availability of genuine parts for our customers across the markets.”

