TVS hikes prices of its scooters and bikes: Pay more for Ntorq 125, XL100 and others

TVS Motor Company has hiked prices of almost all its offerings like the Apaches, Jupiter, NTorq except the TVS Apache RR310 and the iQube electric scooter.

TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of almost all its offerings in the Indian market. This could be the direct reason due to the weakening exchange rate as well as the COVID-19 losses. The motorcycles that have got a price hike include the TVS Radeon, Sport, Star City, Apache series and the XL100. As for the scooters, it is the TVS Ntorq and the Scooty Pep+. The hike is in the range of Rs 650-2,500. TVS Motor Company officially has refused to comment on the price hike. Since production, as well as dealerships, are resuming business as usual, these prices will be effective from June 1. As of now, two TVS products – Scooty Zest 110 and Victor are yet to be moved to BS6. The company though has reassured us that these products will be launched soon. Expect them to also have a significant price hike on the same lines as the other scooters and bikes from the company.

The price hike on the TVS Ntorq is in the region of Rs 900. While earlier the prices used to begin from Rs 65,975, the new price starts from Rs 66,885, ex-showroom. The top-end variant is for Rs 73,365, ex-showroom. As for the TVS Scooty Pep+, prices have been hiked by Rs 800, with the new cost being Rs 52,554, ex-showroom. The TVS Jupiter has also got a minor hike of Rs 651, with prices beginning from Rs 62,062, ex-showroom.

In the motorcycle section, the Apache naked models have received a price hike while the TVS RR310 still is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh. As for the most affordable two-wheeler in TVS’ range, the XL100 too has received a price hike. This one is significant – Rs 2,511 more than before. The base variant is priced at Rs 44,294 while the top model is for Rs 46,114. The TVS Radeon is costlier by Rs 750, with the new price starting from Rs 59,742.

TVS recently rolled out a new pay later EMI scheme for the XL100.

