TVS hikes prices of its scooters and bikes: Pay more for Ntorq 125, XL100 and others

TVS Motor Company has hiked prices of almost all its offerings like the Apaches, Jupiter, NTorq except the TVS Apache RR310 and the iQube electric scooter.

By:Published: June 4, 2020 12:01:39 PM

TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of almost all its offerings in the Indian market. This could be the direct reason due to the weakening exchange rate as well as the COVID-19 losses. The motorcycles that have got a price hike include the TVS Radeon, Sport, Star City, Apache series and the XL100. As for the scooters, it is the TVS Ntorq and the Scooty Pep+. The hike is in the range of Rs 650-2,500. TVS Motor Company officially has refused to comment on the price hike. Since production, as well as dealerships, are resuming business as usual, these prices will be effective from June 1. As of now, two TVS products – Scooty Zest 110 and Victor are yet to be moved to BS6. The company though has reassured us that these products will be launched soon. Expect them to also have a significant price hike on the same lines as the other scooters and bikes from the company.

The price hike on the TVS Ntorq is in the region of Rs 900. While earlier the prices used to begin from Rs 65,975, the new price starts from Rs 66,885, ex-showroom. The top-end variant is for Rs 73,365, ex-showroom. As for the TVS Scooty Pep+, prices have been hiked by Rs 800, with the new cost being Rs 52,554, ex-showroom. The TVS Jupiter has also got a minor hike of Rs 651, with prices beginning from Rs 62,062, ex-showroom.

Also Read BS6 110cc scooters you can buy today

In the motorcycle section, the Apache naked models have received a price hike while the TVS RR310 still is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh. As for the most affordable two-wheeler in TVS’ range, the XL100 too has received a price hike. This one is significant – Rs 2,511 more than before. The base variant is priced at Rs 44,294 while the top model is for Rs 46,114. The TVS Radeon is costlier by Rs 750, with the new price starting from Rs 59,742.

Also Read TVS XL100 EMI scheme

TVS recently rolled out a new pay later EMI scheme for the XL100.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover: New design, features, engines and more

2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover: New design, features, engines and more

Tables Turned! Bajaj Auto dethrones Hero MotoCorp as India's No.1 two-wheeler maker in lockdown

Tables Turned! Bajaj Auto dethrones Hero MotoCorp as India's No.1 two-wheeler maker in lockdown

TVS offers 'Buy now, Pay later' scheme with XL100: Details and validity explained

TVS offers 'Buy now, Pay later' scheme with XL100: Details and validity explained

Montesa Impala: Spanish motorcycle that time forgot but Moto Club Impala found three in Mumbai

Montesa Impala: Spanish motorcycle that time forgot but Moto Club Impala found three in Mumbai

Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

Every 50th customer to get a free Hero Electric scooter: How to get yours

F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

F1 2020 season calendar revealed for first leg: Austria, UK confirmed to host two races

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India