TVS gets patent for electrically operated automatic fuel cock

India's patent office has granted a patent to TVS Motor Company for electrically operated automatic fuel cock for two-wheelers that prevents fuel wastage from carburettor during engine off condition besides doing away with starting-up problems in extreme hot and cold conditions. The Chennai-based auto major, in a document submitted to the patent office, claimed that the major objective of the invention was to propose an electrically operated automated fuel cock which eliminates or at least greatly minimises the drawbacks associated with the conventional fuel cocks.

Pointing out that two-wheelers are normally provided with a manual or automatic fuel cock for supplying fuel from the fuel tank of the vehicle to the engine, TVS Motor argued if the rider forgets to shut off the manual fuel cock when the engine was at rest, it may lead to leaking and ultimately resulting in fuel wastage. In the case of the automatic fuel cock, it has its own drawbacks as the fuel flow at cold start, being very poor. Adding to the problem was the variation in pressure produced during cranking, eventually leads to less fuel flow. The application was filed before the Chennai patent office and the patent was granted on December 31, 2019.

