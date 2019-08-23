TVS extends support towards flood-hit areas: 100% labour discount & more benefits announced

TVS Motor Company has announced its support initiative for flood-affected states across India. As a part of the recently announced initiative, the company has extended service support for over 1,00,000 TVS Motor customers in flood-affected states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and states of North East India from August 26, 2019 to September 15, 2019. In addition, TVS Motor Company through its social arm, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), announced a contribution of over INR 3 crores towards relief and recovery efforts for states affected by the recent floods. TVS Motor Company has initiated tie-up with multiple insurance companies to accelerate the claim process and will ensure the availability of required parts in the region. The company will create awareness for the initiative via SMS/WhatsApp campaign, promote through leaflets and BTL activities and also share the details on TVS Motor Company social media handles.

As a part of the service support initiative, TVS Motor Company will offer a 100 percent labour discount on service for flood-affected non-insurance vehicles. Apart from this, the company will also ensure facilitation of insurance wherever applicable. In the case of water ingression in the engine, the oil will be replaced for free. TVS announced that the company's network will also extend the service of free towing of vehicle to the workshops within the radius of 20 kilometres. It will also facilitate warranty approval on exceptional cases and provide an exchange offer on vehicle post repair. The company will ensure adequate availability of genuine spare parts for all TVS Motor customers to ensure a hassle-free and quick service experience.

Commenting on this, KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said that the company is saddened by the destruction inflicted by floods across the country and its thoughts and prayers are with the affected citizens. As a customer-centric organization, TVS' initiative is a step towards ensuring quick rehabilitation in these states. He added that the company's dealer network was at the forefront of providing immediate relief to the affected customers and to further the reach, the company is setting up structured service camps in flood-affected states. This will facilitate better and safer mobility for the customers.