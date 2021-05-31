TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

TVS Motor Company has been in Iraq since 2016 with Ritaj International General Trade LLC being the distribution partner for the company since 2017.

TVS Motor Company has recently inaugurated a new marquee showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC. The new outlet is spread across an area of over 500 sq meters with a built-up area of 840 sq meters. The new showroom has been opened along Palestine Street in Baghdad and is the first-of-its-kind dealership for TVS Motor Company in the region. Apart from the wide range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the new facility will also host spare parts and a service facility. The company says that it will also be launching two products namely TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear commuter bike and TVS King Deluxe Plus three-wheeler in the said market.

TVS Motor Company has been in Iraq since 2016 with Ritaj International General Trade LLC being the distribution partner for the company since 2017. The brand has a total of 41 touchpoints across the country. Speaking of what all powers the company’s upcoming offerings in Iraq, TVS King Deluxe is powered by a 199.26 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. On the other hand, the TVS Star HLX 150 5 Gear comes with a 150cc Ecothrust motor. TVS Motor Company currently sells products like XL100 moped, Max 125 commuter bike, Jupiter, Wego, Scooty Pep+ and Ntorq 125 scooters in Iraq.

Commenting on the occasion, R Dilip, Executive Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said that the brand is delighted to expand its presence in Iraq with the inauguration of this marquee 3S showroom in Baghdad. He adds that the new showroom demonstrates the brand’s commitment to the market and will host a diverse range of products that will cater to customer requirements and aspirations. Dilip also stated that the strategic location of the store along with the end-to-end service and spare support will help enhance customer satisfaction.

