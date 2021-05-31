TVS expands in Iraq: HLX 150, Max 125 and these bikes, scooters on sale

TVS Motor Company has been in Iraq since 2016 with Ritaj International General Trade LLC being the distribution partner for the company since 2017.

By:Updated: May 31, 2021 12:36 PM

 

TVS Motor Company has recently inaugurated a new marquee showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC. The new outlet is spread across an area of over 500 sq meters with a built-up area of 840 sq meters. The new showroom has been opened along Palestine Street in Baghdad and is the first-of-its-kind dealership for TVS Motor Company in the region. Apart from the wide range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the new facility will also host spare parts and a service facility. The company says that it will also be launching two products namely TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear commuter bike and TVS King Deluxe Plus three-wheeler in the said market.

TVS Motor Company has been in Iraq since 2016 with Ritaj International General Trade LLC being the distribution partner for the company since 2017. The brand has a total of 41 touchpoints across the country. Speaking of what all powers the company’s upcoming offerings in Iraq, TVS King Deluxe is powered by a 199.26 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. On the other hand, the TVS Star HLX 150 5 Gear comes with a 150cc Ecothrust motor. TVS Motor Company currently sells products like XL100 moped, Max 125 commuter bike, Jupiter, Wego, Scooty Pep+ and Ntorq 125 scooters in Iraq.

Commenting on the occasion, R Dilip, Executive Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said that the brand is delighted to expand its presence in Iraq with the inauguration of this marquee 3S showroom in Baghdad. He adds that the new showroom demonstrates the brand’s commitment to the market and will host a diverse range of products that will cater to customer requirements and aspirations. Dilip also stated that the strategic location of the store along with the end-to-end service and spare support will help enhance customer satisfaction.

For more such updates, stay tuned with Express Drives and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 teased: 160hp power cruiser's India launch soon

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

Updated Jeep Wrangler 4xe unveiled: 0-100kmph in 6.4s, 3 hours charging time

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Kia Sportage Fifth-Gen teased: To get Mercedes-like large curved screen

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Quartararo wins at Mugello as Italian GP mourns death of Moto3's Jason Dupasquier

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Honda resumes production of Activa, Shine & more at its plants

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Video: Hyundai's Mobile Chikitsa medical van treats 100 patients in 2 villages daily

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Haryana government inaugurates four oxygen plants donated by Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Mahindra's big EV push: 6 electric cars in 5 years including all-new XUV300

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Covid-19 impact! Royal Enfield reports 13 percent dip in FY21 with over 6 lakh units sold 

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

Triumph Motorcycles, Beeline collaborate for onboard navigation system

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

Sonalika Tractors extends warranty period by two months due to Covid-19 lockdown

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

MG ties up with Attero to recycle Li-ion electric vehicle batteries in India

Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail

Luxury worth Rs 206 crore: Rolls-Royce introduces bespoke coachbuilt Boat Tail

Modified 650cc Royal Enfield 'Old Lady' looks like a vibrant vintage bike

Modified 650cc Royal Enfield 'Old Lady' looks like a vibrant vintage bike

Nexon, Vitara Brezza CNG in India a distant dream: Reasons explained

Nexon, Vitara Brezza CNG in India a distant dream: Reasons explained

BLive to open multi-brand physical EV stores in India starting July 2021

BLive to open multi-brand physical EV stores in India starting July 2021

VECV extends warranty, free services by two months for its trucks

VECV extends warranty, free services by two months for its trucks