TVS Eurogrip tyres launched for adventure motorcycles and superbikes

At the event, the company unveiled Roadhound, Duratrail and Terrabite tyres amongst other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category.

TVS Eurogrip has launched adventure touring tyres and superbike tyres in the presence of MS Dhoni and other CSK players. The launch was attended by business partners and key customers, while the event also marked the brand’s celebration of its association with CSK.

Explaining the products launched, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “Launching a range of adventure touring and superbike tyres is a big milestone for us, further augmenting our product range, which is already the widest in the category. I am glad we have been able to do it in the presence of our business partners and CSK stars.

He added, “These high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions. Many of these products are already launched internationally, and we have strong positive initial feedback from trade and consumers alike, so it gives us great happiness to bring these to the Indian market.”

About the tyres

Roadhound – A zero-degree steel belted radial tyre for superbikes to offer good grip, handling, and mileage. Roadhound is ideal for high speeds, and its silica compound offers good wet grip and stability

Duratrail EB+ pattern – This aligned block-type design is designed for on-off road applications. The grooves derive better stability and mileage, and the width expands from the centre to help expel water quickly.