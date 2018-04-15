TVS electric scooters to come with parking assist: How this technology can be a game changer, especially in India!

TVS Motor Company is working on a parking assist for its future electric scooters. The information has been revealed by folks at Bikewale recently. The report says that TVS parking assist will be present on all company's electric scooters. The technology will prove quite beneficial especially in a highly populated country like India where parking problems are a thing of every day. With the help of TVS parking assist, the scooter will be able to move forward and backward on its own, thereby requiring minimum manual assistance of the rider in dealing with tight parking spots. The report says that the TVS parking assist feature will first analyse multiple parameters like speed, brakes, throttle, etc before acting. For the parking assist to work, the throttle of the electric scooter should be opened and the speed of the vehicle should be less than 6 kmph.

Watch our TVS Ntorq 125 video review here:

On the other hand, the reverse assist will come into play when the speed of the two-wheeler is 0 kmph and the throttle and brakes are not in use. The system on the vehicle will look for if the rear wheel has done a movement of more than 90 degrees and if it has, it will automatically reverse the scooter at a speed of 3 to 4 kmph. When the parking assist system is in use, the instrument cluster of the vehicle will flash the words 'Parking Assist On' and the hazard lamps on the vehicle will also be switched on automatically.

It is not just the parking area where this technology will prove beneficial. During times when the vehicle is moving down a slope, the system will automatically apply the brakes if the speed of the vehicle is above a certain limit. TVS showcased its Creon electric scooter concept at Auto Expo 2018 and it was one of the most exciting two-wheelers at the company's booth at the biennial event. The Creon will most likely be the first e-scooter to get this technology.