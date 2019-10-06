TVS Diwali offers announced: Low down payment, zero processing fee and cash backs on nearly all two-wheelers

TVS Motors has announced a Diwali offer for its customers. The TVS Diwali offer comes right at the heels of the one announced by Hero MotoCorp. TVS for that matter has recently introduced a couple of refreshed products. Let's then take the recent one first, the Apache RTR 200 4V. The motorcycle received an added convenience wherein one can pair it with their phone. The SmartXonnect system, is now available in the NTorq, Jupiter Grande as well as the Apache 200. For this motorcycle, TVS has got a Rs 5,000 cashback scheme if one is purchasing the motorcycle with an ICICI bank credit card. This is the only standard offer on the 200.

For the RTR 160 4V, TVS is offering a five year insurance for free. The insurance scheme costs Rs 8,800 and this is available only for those who pay in cash. Further, the RTR 160 (old model) and the new one both have a down payment of Rs 10,999, with the rate of interest being 8.2 per cent and 9.35 per cent. The processing fee is zero. This results in a Rs 19,000 saving. As for the RTR 180, TVS is giving a down payment of Rs 17,999. The rate of interest is 3.99 per cent while the EMI comes to Rs 2,019. There is no processing fee. The RR 310, the flagship motorcycle of the brand, gets only the Limitless Assist program.

As for TVS commuters like the Radeon, the company is giving a down payment of Rs 5,999, with the rate of interest capped at 6.99 per cent. The Victor has a down payment of 7,999 while the rate of interest is 3.99 per cent. There is no processing fee while there are benefits of Rs 2,500 if the customer is paying in cash. State government employees also get Rs 1,500 off on insurance. The Star City+ has a Rs 7,555 down payment while the rate of interest is 3.99 per cent. Cash payments get a benefit of Rs 2,500. No processing fee is being charged here as well.

In select places, the TVS Sport gets a down payment of Rs 2,999 while the customers stands to benefit Rs 1,500 if he pays in cash. Again, no processing fee is levied. Select regions get an EMI of Rs 1,900 on the NTorq. The Jupiter has a down payment of Rs 3,900 while the rate of interest is 3.99 per cent. One also gets a Rs 4,000 exchange bonus. The Pep+ has a down payment of Rs 3,250 while the rate of interest is 3.99 per cent. There is no processing fee involved. The Zest 110 has a DP of Rs 3,750 while the processing fee is zero. The XL100 moped gets a down payment of Rs 1,999 while the rate of interest is zero per cent. All these offers come with their terms and conditions and one should check with their dealer for more details.